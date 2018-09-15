Maryland's comptroller, a Democrat, says he won't vote in the governor's race

Maryland Democratic Comptroller Peter Franchot has said that he would not endorse his party’s nominee for governor. And when asked recently by The Baltimore Sun’s editorial board who would get his vote, Franchot went further and said no one.

“I’m neutral right now,” he said in response to a question from Andrew A. Green, the Sun’s opinion editor. “I think I’ll probably, on that particular ballot based on my public position of neutrality, not vote on that particular office.”

The comptroller has positioned himself as a fiscal conservative and has often aligned himself with Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. Democrat Ben Jealous is running against Hogan.

During the meeting at the Sun, Franchot also mentioned the long tenures of the top Democrats in Annapolis, Thomas V. Mike Miller the president of the Maryland Senate since 1987, and Michael E. Busch, speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates 2003.

“I’m out all over the state supporting Democrats, particularly in areas like Carroll County and other areas of the state where there is not a single elected Democrat because we have become identified with my good friend the senate president and the speaker, and people just don’t like that,” he said. “They do not like the machine politicians.”