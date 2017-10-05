Franchot files for re-election as Maryland comptroller

Democrat Peter Franchot, already the third longest-serving comptroller in Maryland’s history, filed Thursday for re-election. He is seeking his fourth term as Maryland’s chief tax collector.

Franchot filed his papers in the morning at the Board of Elections in Annapolis before heading to Baltimore for an afternoon campaign kickoff event.

A former member of the House of Delegates representing Montgomery County, Franchot was the state’s top vote-getter in the 2014 general election that made Republican Larry Hogan governor. Since that election, Franchot has formed a tight cross-party alliance with Hogan on fiscal matters and items that come before the Board of Public Works.

Franchot becomes the first Democrat to file for comptroller. While there has been talk of a challenge from the left, no intra-party rivals have emerged to contest the well-financed incumbent.

One Republican, Anjali Reed Phukan of Worcester County, has filed for the office. A Republican has not been elected to the office since 1898.

Franchot was first elected comptroller in 2006. He upset incumbent William Donald Schaefer, who had served two terms each as governor and comptroller, in the Democratic primary.

Another term would bring Franchot to 16 years as comptroller. Only Louis L. Goldstein, who served from 1959 to 1998, and William S. Gordy Jr., who served from 1922 to 1939, have held the office longer.

