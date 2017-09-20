Comptroller backs Baltimore as best option for Amazon headquarters

Democratic Comptroller Peter Franchot on Wednesday joined a chorus of officials praising Baltimore’s Port Covington project as the best way to lure Amazon’s prized new headquarters to Maryland.

“Port Covington would be the perfect site for Amazon,” Franchot said during his opening remarks at the regular Board of Public Works meeting in Annapolis. It “would not only be a game-changer for the city of Baltimore, but it would tremendously benefit our entire state."

Franchot congratulated his political ally, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, for promising to aggressively court the tech giant and its promise of a $5 billion investment and 50,000 new well-paying jobs.

Seattle-based Amazon announced nearly two weeks ago it wanted a second home and invited government officials to make their best offers by Oct. 19, setting off a nationwide scrum among jurisdictions hoping to land the enormous economic boon.

Within Maryland, officials have pitched sites in the state’s two major metropolitan areas — somewhere in the D.C. suburb of Prince George’s County and the waterfront Port Covington development in South Baltimore.

The Seattle Times this week tallied more than 101 jurisdictions in the U.S. and Canada that have expressed interest. The mayor of Toronto called the competition for Amazon’s second headquarters “the Olympics of the corporate world.”

