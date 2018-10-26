Maryland GOP targeting seats in 'Fight for Five' campaign to end Democrats' State House supermajority

While many Marylanders are watching the twists and turns in the race for governor, political insiders have their eyes fixed on a lower-profile but significant effort that could dramatically remake how governance works in the state.

From Frederick County to the Eastern Shore, Republicans have embarked on a campaign they’re calling the “Drive for Five” — an effort to flip five seats in the state Senate and end the Democrats’ supermajority in the General Assembly.

If successful, the drive would give the GOP enough votes to block Democrats as a party from overriding Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s vetoes, should he win a second term.

“The Republican Party wants more power and influence and that’s what they’re trying to do,” said Roger Hartley, dean of the University of Baltimore’s college of public affairs. “They’re trying to tell their base, ‘If the Republicans pick up these five seats, the Democrats will lose a significant amount of power over the governor's agenda.’”

Republicans control 14 of the Senate’s 47 seats. Maryland law requires a three-fifths vote of the Senate to override a governor’s veto, meaning Republicans need to pick up five more seats to stop an override by Democrats alone.

The ability to easily override Hogan’s veto power has come in handy for Democrats throughout the Republican’s tenure. The Democratic-controlled General Assembly has overridden Hogan’s vetoes of legislation requiring paid sick leave, barring colleges from asking prospective students about criminal histories and changing the way school construction projects are approved.

A supermajority can influence the executive branch in another way. Hogan has allowed some bills he didn’t like to become laws without his signatures, knowing the legislature could override any vetoes. Examples include legislation that gave money to state Attorney General Brian Frosh to sue the Trump administration, that automatically puts residents on the voting rolls when they get a driver's license, and that removed a governor’s power to appoint members to Baltimore’s liquor board.

Del. Luke Clippinger, a Baltimore Democrat who sponsored the paid sick leave bill, said Democrats have moved “a lot of pieces of legislation” without Hogan’s support that they couldn’t without the supermajority.

“In the case of earned sick leave, thousands of Marylanders benefited,” Clippinger said. “Democrats have been speaking to what working families have been looking for out of the legislature. In this case, it’s about making sure people don’t have to choose between getting sick and going to work.”

Republicans identified eight Senate seats now held by Democrats they think they can turn red on Election Day on Nov. 6. They argue ending the Democrats’ supermajority will mean that virtually every bill that passes will need at least some bipartisan support.

“We’re focused on the Senate because the opportunity to get five is very good,” said Patrick O’Keefe, director of the Maryland Republican Party. “It would finally allow us to bring balance to the State House.”

Eight state Senate races targeted by the Maryland Republican Party

In Frederick County’s District 3, incumbent Democratic Sen. Ron Young faces Republican challenger Craig Giangrande

In Baltimore County’s District 8, incumbent Democratic Sen. Kathy Klausmeier faces Republican challenger Christian Miele

In Howard and Baltimore counties’ District 12, Democratic Del. Clarence Lam faces Republican Joe Hooe

In Charles County’s District 28, Democrat Arthur Ellis faces Republican Bill Dotson

In Anne Arundel County’s District 30, Democrat Sarah Elfreth faces Republican Ron George

In Anne Arundel County’s District 32, Democratic Del. Pam Beidle faces Republican County Councilman John Grasso

In Worcester County’s District 38, incumbent Sen. Jim Mathias faces Republican Mary Beth Carozza

In Baltimore County’s District 42, Democrat Robbie Leonard faces Republican Del. Chris West.

Melissa Deckman, a professor of political science at Washington College, said if Republicans are successful it would be a “significant victory.”

“It would force Senate Democrats to throw more bones at the Republican Party,” Deckman said. “You could expect more moderate legislation. It also could potentially introduce gridlock into the equation, with a more liberal House, with a more moderate Senate.”

Republican state Sen. Steve Hershey, who represents the Eastern Shore, said the GOP has been working for “a year and a half” on flipping the seats. He said national Republican groups have gotten involved, including GOPAC, which is helped training and strategy for the candidates.

“We’ve got great younger candidates. Those districts are moving a little further to the right. We think we’ve got the candidates who can win those seats,” he said.

Hershey said Republican efforts were helped when Senate Finance Chairman Thomas M. “Mac” Middleton, a Democrat, lost in a primary election upset to Arthur Ellis.

“It opened the door for us,” Hershey said. “That was a seat we were not taking. Now, we have a chance.”

He said a successful effort would prevent partisan gerrymandering of congressional and legislative districts after the 2020 census.

“There will be no more bad legislation,” Hershey said. “The majority party will not be able to push things through without the Republicans having a say. You will get a legislature that governs toward the center. It’s an opportunity for Maryland to come to the middle. Every bill that passes will have to be negotiated.”

Republicans feel particularly confident about picking up a northern Baltimore County seat now held by Sen. Jim Brochin, who ran unsuccessfully in the Democratic primary for Baltimore County executive. In a match-up between two lawyers from different generations, Republican Chris West, 68, promises to practice bipartisanship if he’s voted into the Senate in a district that’s become increasingly conservative. West also wants the state to follow-through on a plan to add one lane in each direction on the Baltimore Beltway and to start a Towson circulator bus.