New FBI headquarters site on hold until Congress secures funding.

Plans to relocate the Federal Bureau of Investigation headquarters have been postponed until Congress can secure funding, the General Services Administration announced Friday.

Virginia and Maryland officials have been competing for years to land the proposed the 2.1 million-square-foot FBI headquarters, which would house roughly 11,000 employees, making it one of the largest federal facilities in either state.

"Appropriations are necessary in order for us to make an announcement and move forward with the next critical steps," the GSA statement said.

Under the Obama administration, three sites were under consideration: Greenbelt and Landover in Prince George's County and Springfield, Va.

Former Sen. Barbara A. Mikulski, the top Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Committee, along with other members of the delegation, helped secure $390 million in federal funding for the project late in 2015. In December, another $255 million was approved.

Caption EPA chief disputes mainstream climate science, saying "carbon dioxide is not a primary cause of warming" EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said that measuring the effect of human activity on the climate is “very challenging” and that “there's tremendous disagreement about the degree of impact” of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases. EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said that measuring the effect of human activity on the climate is “very challenging” and that “there's tremendous disagreement about the degree of impact” of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases. Caption Sen. Tim Kaine's son arrested in protest at Trump supporters' rally in Minnesota Linwood Kaine, the youngest son of Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), was arrested about a block away after he resisted arrest. Linwood Kaine, the youngest son of Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), was arrested about a block away after he resisted arrest.

Maryland Rep. Steny H. Hoyer, Sen. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, and Rep. Anthony G. Brown, who have rallied for the headquarters to move to Prince George's County, expressed concern about Friday's announcement.

"We recognize the urgent need to select a site, and are concerned that the continued delays will have a negative impact on the safety and security of our nation," the statement said.

The statement from Hoyer and the Maryland delegation called on Congress to fully fund a new site in Prince George's County, which will be "not only important for the economic development of Prince George's County, but for the state of Maryland, and our nation as a whole."

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5