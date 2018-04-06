Maryland legislature passes plan to regulate political ads on Facebook, billed as nation's first such policy

Maryland is poised to be the first state in the country to regulate political ads on Facebook and other social media sites.

A bill passed in the General Assembly late Thursday requires social media platforms to track all political ads, keep copies of them and record which users are being targeted — data that state elections officials could use to track bad actors or potentially detect foreign interference.

Facebook officials said they hoped Maryland’s legislation could be a national model for social media to disclose who is paying for political advertising.

The proposed law also requires social media platforms and newspapers with political ads to quickly post public information about who bought the advertisements, who they benefit and how much was spent — similar to existing transparency requirements for television stations.

Gov. Larry Hogan — whose Facebook page has 210,000 followers — has not said whether he supports it or intends to sign the measure.

Facebook backs the legislation. Less than 24 hours after the bill passed in Annapolis, the Silicon-Valley company announced a new national policy with similar provisions that requires advertisers to confirm their identities.

Will Castleberry, Facebook’s vice president for state policy, said the company helped draft Maryland’s law from inception and “looks forward to implementing” it.

“We believe this bill will be a national model for the other 49 states to follow,” Castleberry said in a statement. The company plans to roll out other measures by this summer, including the ability for users to see all the ads running on a page.

Facebook has been at the center of a political furor for months, most recently over revelations that data from millions of users had been leaked to digital consultants who used it to help Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. And company executives have been called before Congress to explain how Russians used Facebook to allegedly meddle in the election.

Maryland’s proposed law, approved in the General Assembly by a wide 138-39 margin, applies to political ads placed on Google platforms, on Twitter and on any other site with at least 100,000 unique monthly visitors.

It resembles stalled legislation on Capitol Hill, the Honest Ads Act, that seeks to better regulate social media’s role in elections. New York, California and Connecticut are also weighing laws to monitor political advertising on social media.

“We need to catch up with the times,” said Del. Alonzo T. Washington, a Prince George’s County Democrat who sponsored the bill. “We’re holding online platforms accountable. We’re trying to protect our elections from outside, foreign influence.”

Maryland’s legislation would apply both to formal campaign and issue ads, as well as instances when public officials pay to boost Facebook posts or promote tweets to reach a wider audience.

Hogan, a Republican, used Facebook to build his “Change Maryland” operation that became the foundation of his campaign in 2014. He remains an avid Facebook user.

His did not say whether he planned to sign the bill, which will be sent to him within the next week.

“The governor has always advocated for greater transparency in the political process, and he is supportive of these type of efforts,” Hogan spokeswoman Amelia Chasse said. “We’ll closely review the bill.”

The legislation empowers the Maryland Board of Elections to seek subpoenas to investigate how campaigns and advocacy groups used social media to target voters.

“It brings a level of enforcement that we’ve never had before with online ads,” said Jared DeMarinis, the election board’s director of campaign finance.

Maryland first started trying to regulate political ads on social media back in 2010, said Bradley Shear, a lawyer who focuses on a social media and privacy. He advised state election officials on how to create such policies back then, but says the effort was thwarted by heavy lobbying from social media companies.

“We really should have the knowledge and be able to to see how Facebook is using your data to literally allow for the weaponization of your personal information against you,” he said.

An association of traditional media outlets, including the Baltimore Sun and The Washington Post, objected to a part of the Maryland bill that requires all sites to publish a public table of political ad purchases. They argue that compelling media organizations to publish anything violates the First Amendment.

“We believe in free and fair elections, and we support transparency,” said Rebecca Snyder, executive director of the Maryland-Delaware-D.C. Press Association.

“We think this bill is flawed because we don’t believe that we should be compelled to publish this report,” Snyder said, calling it a “deep philosophical divide” between newspapers and state lawmakers.

Snyder said it’s possible that forcing newspapers to publish anything might lead to a lawsuit challenging the measure.

“It is within the realm of possibility,” she said. “I wouldn’t want that to happen. That doesn’t get us what we’re all after, which an election free of the influence of Russian bots.”

