Judge declines to order reprint of Maryland ballots to include Democrat Valerie Ervin's name

Democratic gubernatorial contender Valerie Ervin failed on Monday to convince a judge to order new ballots printed reflecting her late entry into the race following the death of Kevin Kamenetz.

Anne Arundel County Circuit Judge William C. Mulford said making a change to millions of ballots with just over a week until early voting begins threatened to cause chaos.

“I just can’t imagine turning this election upside down,” Mulford said as he ruled against the former Montgomery County councilwoman on Monday afternoon.

Ervin said after the ruling that she had not made a decision on whether to file an appeal.

“The voters lost today,” Ervin told reporters.

Ervin decided to run after Kamenetz died on May 10, naming former Baltimore County school board member Marisol Johnson as her running mate.

But by the time she made her decision, elections officials concluded there wasn’t enough time to reprint ballots. Instead they have been circulating notices letting Democratic primary voters know that a vote for Kamenetz on their ballot papers will be counted as a vote for Ervin.

Mulford ruled that Linda Lamone, the state elections administrator, had handled the situation in accordance with the law.

The judge ran through steps Lamone had taken to explore alternatives and said, “the court cannot find any of those actions were unreasonable.”

Mulford did express sympathy for Ervin’s desire to have her candidacy reflected on the ballot.

“I find myself some days sitting wishing I could do things I can’t,” he said.

