Valerie Ervin continues to push to get her name on Maryland's Democratic ballot for governor

Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Valerie Ervin continued her push on Thursday to get her name on the primary election ballot.

Ervin had been the lieutenant governor running mate for Kevin Kamenetz, who was a leading Democratic contender for governor. After Kamenetz died of a sudden cardiac arrest on May 10, Ervin decided to take his place at the top of the ticket, as state law allows. She picked Marisol Johnson, a former Baltimore County school board member, to be her running mate.

State elections officials have said it’s too late to reprint the paper ballots to replace Kamenetz’s name with Ervin’s name before the primary election, scheduled for June 26. The state has decided to post signs in polling locations listing all of the gubernatorial candidates, and instructing voters that ballots cast for Kamenetz would count for Ervin.

Ervin has said that will confuse voters and that she has a right to be on the ballot in her own name. She filed a lawsuit this week to try to compel the state to produce new ballots.

Speaking outside the Baltimore Board of Elections at midday Thursday, Ervin insisted the Maryland State Board of Elections is wrong.

“This has to do with every single voter who will go to the polls on June 26 to vote for a candidate of their choosing,” Ervin said. “The problem is that Marisol and my names will not be there. And that is a huge problem for the state of Maryland in so many different ways.”

Ervin and Johnson got a boost Thursday from the Maryland Democratic Party, which came out publicly in support of having the candidates on the ballot.

Party Chairwoman Kathleen Matthews issued a statement saying: “The Democratic Party believes that Maryland law requires the Maryland Board of Elections to do everything in its power to list all eligible gubernatorial candidates and to conduct a smooth election process for all voters. Voters deserve nothing less.”

Party officials couldn’t immediately say if they would take any other steps to help Ervin get on the ballot.

Ervin said there’s a strong chance that someone will contest the results of the election due to the inaccurate ballots. In addition to Ervin and Johnson not being on the ballot, some Baltimore voters will see the name of former state Sen. Nathaniel Oaks on the ballot, even though he is no longer an eligible candidate and sought to have himself removed. Oaks pleaded guilty to federal charges in March and is facing jail time at sentencing in July.

Ervin wore her customary “Black Girls Vote” button, and was joined by Johnson, who wore a “Nevertheless She Persisted” shirt featuring Rosie the Riveter.

The running mates planned to send their lawyer to an afternoon meeting of the state’s elections board in Annapolis to address elections officials.

“We are fighters and that’s why we are here,” Ervin said.

Elections officials previously defended their plan, saying that it’s logistically impossible to obtain the correct paper and reprint ballots before the primary election, which is scheduled for June 26, with early voting beginning n June 14. But they have not commented on the lawsuit.

No hearing dates have been scheduled yet.

