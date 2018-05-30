Valerie Ervin files lawsuit seeking to force ballot reprinting in Maryland governor's race primary

Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Valerie Ervin has filed a lawsuit seeking to force state officials to reprint primary elections ballots with her name on them.

In a filing in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Ervin and her running mate, Marisol Johnson, argue that not printing new ballots “will cause confusion and cause voters to reassess who to vote for since their candidate does not appear properly on the ballot.”

Ervin had been the lieutenant governor running mate for Kevin Kamenetz, who was the leading Democratic contender for governor. After Kamenetz died of sudden cardiac arrest on May 10, Ervin decided to take his place at the top of the ticket, as is allowed by state law. She picked Johnson, a former Baltimore County school board member, to be her running mate.

State elections officials have said that Ervin’s entry into the race on May 17 was too late to have millions of ballots reprinted with Ervin’s name in place of Kamenetz’s name. They’ve said that only one paper mill makes the paper that Maryland’s voting machines can read, and they can’t obtain that paper until the fourth week of June — which is when the election will be held.

The Ervin campaign has suggested placing a sticker over Kamenetz’s name so that it reflects Ervin’s name, but state elections officials also shot down that idea.

Instead, elections officials decided to post signs in polling locations listing all of the gubernatorial candidates, and instructing voters that a vote for Kamenetz would count as a vote for Ervin.

Ervin has said that will confuse voters and that she has a right to be on the ballot in her own name.

Nikki Charlson, Maryland’s deputy elections administrator, said Wednesday that she could not comment on pending litigation.

Mariana C. Cordier, who represents Ervin, said all valid candidates need to be on the ballot.

“The problem is that the ability to have a population be fully advised, informed and aware can only be satisfied by placing a sticker on the ballot or reprinting it,” Cordier said.

Cordier she doesn’t buy the explanations given by elections officials about the logistical problems with obtaining paper or printing stickers.

“They’ve been dragging their feet and running the clock,” Cordier said.

Ervin is seeking an injunction that would force the Maryland State Board of Elections to modify the ballots to include Ervin’s name. A hearing on the injunction request has not yet been scheduled, Cordier said.

