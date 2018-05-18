Valerie Ervin is running for governor — but it's not clear how Marylanders can actually vote for her

Valerie Ervin is officially a Democratic candidate for governor — but how voters will actually cast a ballot for her remains unclear.

Ervin’s name will not appear on ballot papers as a candidate for governor, the state elections administrator confirmed in a court filing Friday, and officials say they’re still figuring out how people will vote for her.

Linda Lamone, the state’s top elections official, filed an affidavit Friday in a case unrelated to Ervin’s candidacy, saying she had consulted with her staff and local elections directors in making her decision.

Ervin, a former Montgomery County councilwoman, announced Thursday that she would run in the stead of former Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, who died last week; she had been Kamenetz’s running mate. She named Marisol Johnson, a former member of the Baltimore County school board, as her own running mate.

But Lamone wrote that it was too late to change ballots, which are already being printed.

“Accordingly, at my direction, my staff informed the directors of the local boards that we would be working with local boards to develop appropriate alternative measures,” Lamone wrote — those measures would handle how to alert voters to the change in candidacy, how voters would select her and how local officials should count votes.

Nikki Charlson, Lamone’s deputy, said in an interview Friday that those questions could be answered before the weekend but, “We don't have a plan yet.”

“We know we need to do it,” she said.

Resolving the questions is just one of the challenges Ervin faces in making a late entry to the race. She is not well known outside Montgomery County and likely won’t be able to access $2 million in campaign funds Kamenetz had raised.

Proof versions of the ballots to be issued to Democratic primary voters show Ervin’s name appearing beneath Kamenetz’s. It’s not clear how a vote cast by filling the bubble next to their names will be counted.

Lamone’s affidavit was filed in response to a renewed effort to get the Maryland Court of Appeals to remove the name of Nathaniel Oaks from the ballot for a Baltimore state senate race following his guilty pleas to federal fraud charges. The state’s top court rejected that request Friday.

