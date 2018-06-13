Valerie Ervin criticizes Ben Jealous as she supports Rushern Baker in Maryland governor's race

Valerie Ervin on Wednesday officially ended her gubernatorial campaign at a news conference in Langley Park at which she announced her support for Rushern L. Baker a day before early voting begins across Maryland.

Ervin, a former Montgomery County Councilwoman, said she decided to end her last-minute campaign after she was unable to get her ticket with running mate Marisol Johnson listed on state ballots. Ervin had been the running mate of Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, a leading Democratic candidate for governor who died May 10.

Ervin said she lacked the time and money to effectively campaign to win the June 26 Democratic primary election.

Her decision to support Prince George’s County Executive Baker comes at a time when polls are showing he is statistically tied as a front-runner with former NAACP President Ben Jealous.

Baker and Jealous are tied with 16 percent of the vote each in the Democratic contest, according to a new poll of registered likely voters for The Baltimore Sun and University of Baltimore.

Other candidates who have raised enough money and built an organization credible to run statewide campaigns are attorney Jim Shea, state Sen. Richard S. Madaleno Jr., entrepreneur Alec Ross, and former Michelle Obama policy aide Krish Vignarajah.

At a news conference in Langley Park in Prince George’s County, Ervin expressed disdain for Jealous, whom she blames for getting her fired from a job with a progressive advocacy group when she joined the Kamenetz ticket.

Her feelings are an about-face from when she tweeted last year that Jealous was a progressive champion of working people.

Asked what has changed, Ervin said: “Everything’s changed.”

Ironically, The Sun’s poll shows that Ervin supporters are more closely aligned with Jealous, not Baker, though the sample is too small to indicate a meaningful impact.

She refused to say whether she would join in a display of Democratic unity if Jealous is chosen in the primary to oppose Republican Gov. Larry Hogan in November.

Ervin accused Jealous of running a dishonest campaign.

“He is running a campaign just as he would run for governor, and that is a serious problem,” she said.

Ervin contrasted Jealous, whom she called a “carpetbagger,” with Baker, whom she called a “stalwart son of Maryland.”

Kamenetz had been the best-funded Democrat in the race. But Ervin did not have access to his campaign war chest after he died. She said she would need at least $1 million to run a competitive race — money she doesn’t have. Last month her campaign reported having $164,000 on hand.

The Board of Elections refused to reprint ballots to include the Ervin-Johnson ticket. Instead, the board’s remedy was to place signs at ballot places that indicate that votes for Kamenetz would count as votes for Ervin. Those signs will remain in place as the Kamenetz-Ervin ticket will remain an option for voters to select.

Jared DeMarinis, the board’s director of candidacy and campaign finance, said the notices have already been distributed to early voting sites and with absentee ballots.

DeMarinis said Ervin’s action to drop out doesn’t change her legal status as a candidate.

“Candidates withdraw all the time. It doesn’t mean they’ve officially withdrawn,” he said.

Ervin’s continuing fury with the board for its decision was on full display Wednesday.

“We can and must do better to protect our democratic processes,” she said. “We need to stand up for voting rights in Maryland.”

Ervin warned that any voter could challenge the results of the primary based on the board’s recent ballot access decisions, which so far have been upheld in court.