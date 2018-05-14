In place of Kevin Kamenetz, Valerie Ervin urged by former congresswoman to run for governor

A former Maryland congresswoman is urging Valerie Ervin to run for governor in the place of her running mate, Kevin Kamenetz, who died suddenly early Thursday morning.

Donna Edwards, a former congresswoman who is now running for Prince George’s County executive, issued a statement Monday morning that urged her “childhood friend and political sister” to run in Kamenetz’s place in the Democratic gubernatorial primary.

“I can think of no one with more integrity, more commitment to service who is better suited for the job,” Edwards said in her statement.

Edwards touted Ervin’s experience serving with Montgomery County’s Board of Education and County Council, and her work over the years with the labor movement.

“Kevin Kamenetz chose Valerie because she has the intelligence, heart and integrity to lead this state — he knew that she could step up to be governor should the need occur,” Edwards wrote. “There’s no one better to carry on Kevin’s legacy. It’s her time to lead Maryland and I am all in, if she is all in.”

Ervin has until Thursday to decide if she wants to run in Kamenetz’s place for governor or whether to replace him with another gubernatorial candidate. Kamenetz, who was the Baltimore County executive, died of sudden cardiac arrest Thursday morning.

Sean Naron, a spokesman for the Kamenetz-Ervin campaign, said he had not yet read Edwards’ statement Monday morning. He said the campaign team was focused on the Kamenetz family.

Kamenetz was generally polling second in a crowded Democratic field leading up to the June Democratic primary, although most Democratic voters have been undecided in recent polls.

The winner will face Republican Gov. Larry Hogan in the November general election.

pwood@baltsun.com

twitter.com/pwoodreporter