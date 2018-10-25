Voters turn out to cast ballots on first day of early voting in races for Maryland governor, Congress

About 32,000 Marylanders cast ballots for governor and other races by lunchtime on Thursday, the first day of what promised to be an active early voting period in the state.

“It’s been busy,” said Nikki Charlton, deputy administrator of the Maryland Board of Elections. “So far, so good.”

With sites reporting people in line by the time they opened at 10 a.m., the state is “on track” to exceed the number of voters — 42,880 — who cast ballots on the first day of early voting in the last gubernatorial contest, in 2014, Charlton said.

In a year of much political tumult, locally and nationally, voters said they were motivated and ready to make their choices.

“I think everybody has had a chance to view what’s been going on and they just want their voices heard,” said Edna Dorsey, 84, who voted at the Randallstown Community Center in Baltimore County.

The first day of early voting tends to draw among the largest crowds, although human nature being what it is, the last day gets the highest turnout. In the 2014 election, 64,257 voters waited until the eighth and last day.

The kickoff of early voting presents an opportunity for the hundreds of candidates on the ballot — including Republican Gov. Larry Hogan and Democratic challenger Ben Jealous — to bank the votes of their most ardent supporters.

Polls are open each day, including Saturday and Sunday, between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. The weekend days typically have the least traffic.

As of Saturday, there were 3,954,027 eligible, active voters on the rolls for this election in Maryland — a number that is expected to grow throughout the period of early voting. That’s because voters can register during early voting and vote the same day.

Cody Boteler / Baltimore Sun Media Group Mulugeta Sarbanes, 25, of Baltimore, works the polls in Arbutus for Democratic candidates Mulugeta Sarbanes, 25, of Baltimore, works the polls in Arbutus for Democratic candidates (Cody Boteler / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Putting ‘nervous energy’ to use

Working at the Arbutus Recreation Center in Southwest Baltimore was Mulugeta Sarbanes of Baltimore. He got involved in Baltimore County politics after meeting Democratic Del. Clarence Lam, a doctor running for the state Senate in District 12.

The 25-year-old aspiring medical student said he wanted to turn his “nervous energy” surrounding the midterm elections into something productive by volunteering, even though it would have been “easier” to stay home and donate.

Sarbanes — who is related to Democratic U.S. Rep. John Sarbanes — said he supports Ben Jealous for governor because he wants to expand access to healthcare in the state. Sarbanes said he’s also unhappy with Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s decision to cancel the Red Line transit project in Baltimore.

— Cody Boteler

Cody Boteler / Baltimore Sun Media Group Tanya Williams, 63, of Pikesville, is the chief democratic election judge at the Woodlawn early voting center Tanya Williams, 63, of Pikesville, is the chief democratic election judge at the Woodlawn early voting center (Cody Boteler / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

‘Truly an excellent turnout’

Tanya Williams, 63, of Pikesville, says she hasn’t seen a turnout like Thursday’s since Barack Obama ran for president in 2008.

The chief Democratic election judge at the Woodlawn early voting center said she’s been working at polling places for about 20 years.

As of 10:57, 104 ballots had been cast.

“This is truly an excellent turnout,” Williams said.

Some voters in Woodlawn experienced difficulty finding a parking space because of a small lot at the center. People can park in the street, but parking there is also limited.

One voter parked, walked to the entrance of the community center, saw a line and then turned around.

“I’ll come back another day,” she said.

— Cody Boteler

Emily Chappell / Baltimore Sun Media Group Bob Shirley, 83, turned out to vote early in Westminster Bob Shirley, 83, turned out to vote early in Westminster (Emily Chappell / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Maintaining a 62-year streak

Bob Shirley, 83, of Westminster, was first in line to vote Thursday at the South Carroll Swim Club near Winfield.

Shirley, who is retired, said he’ll be out of town on Election Day on Nov. 6, and so wanted to make sure he voted.

“I’ve voted in every election since 1956 and I don’t want to break that record,” Shirley said.

Shirley said he was interested in just about all of the races, from the gubernatorial election to the General Assembly contests. For governor, he supported Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

“I always vote for people who I think would do the most for us and who have the same philosophies that I do,” Shirley said.

— Emily Chappell

Cody Boteler / Baltimore Sun Media Group Robert Puepke, 76, voted early in Arbutus Robert Puepke, 76, voted early in Arbutus (Cody Boteler / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Voting to ‘Make America great again’

Robert Puepke, 76, of Arbutus, was fourth in line to cast an early ballot at the Arbutus Recreation Center in Baltimore County.

The retired police officer said he was voting to “make America great again. Why else?”

Puepke said he votes in every election, though he doesn’t always early vote.

He’s done it the last few years because it’s convenient. He also said he votes early now because he never knows what could happen. “Who knows?” he said. “I might drop dead tomorrow.”

Puepke declined to talk about who he was voting for or which issues brought him to the polls.

“You can draw your own conclusions,” he said.

— Cody Boteler