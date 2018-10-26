Strong to the polls: 82,253 Marylanders cast ballots in second day of early voting

Marylanders continued to cast a high number of ballots on the second day of early voting in this year’s general election, with 82,253 people voting according to unofficial figures released Friday evening by state elections officials.

That was a small dip from the 87,409 that voted on the first day of early voting. But both days ended with more than twice the ballots cast in each of the first two days in the 2014 midterm election.

In off-year, non-presidential elections, voting tends to wane. But people across the country this year have said they are highly motivated to cast a ballot to register their views in a charged political environment.

At the top of the ticket in Maryland is Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who is running for reelection against Democrat Ben Jealous. There also are several other federal, state and local contests and other ballot initiatives.

Early voting lasts eight days, ending Thursday, Nov. 1. Polling stations are open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at 79 locations across the state.

According to the Maryland State Board of Elections data, 51,410 registered Democrats voted Friday. Also voting were 21,415 registered Republicans and 9,428 people registered as other.

Democrats have a two-to-one advantage over Republicans in Maryland voter registration.

