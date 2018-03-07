A Maryland law lets violent convicts leave prison early for drug treatment. Prosecutors are pushing against it

“I support offenders who want to break the cycle of addiction. However, violent repeat offenders must be held accountable for their behavior; these criminals have no place in our communities.” The Maryland Public Defender’s Office opposes blanket restrictions on eligibility for treatment beds. Christine DuFour, a felony trial attorney for the office, said eligibility should be determined case by case.She said the legislation that would limit judges’ authority. “We’re obviously very in tune with the needs of our clients,” DuFour said. “So many of our clients have addiction issues. We want the judges to have the discretion to get an evaluation of whether someone is amenable to treatment. We’re for permitting the court to maintain the ability to consider whether or not to order that person to treatment.” Caryn York, director of the Baltimore-based Job Opportunities Task Force, said it doesn’t make sense to draw a line between offenders convicted of violent and non-violent crimes. “If you were not sentenced to life in prison, you are getting out and coming home,” she said. “You want to make sure the violent offenders have access to these resources so they won’t return to violence.” State Del. Erek L. Barron said he thinks Zirkin’s bill will have difficulty passing the House. “It sounds like a knee-jerk reaction to something that’s going on in Baltimore,” the Prince George’s County Democrat said. “We should be very cautious about not giving treatment to people who need it. A health care issue should be based on health care needs, not anything else. Otherwise, we end up making situations worse.” For Hogan, it’s the latest battle with the state’s judges, some of whom he says are too soft on violent crime. “This situation validates the serious concerns expressed by Governor Hogan and many others that the judiciary is actively failing to keep violent criminals off our streets,” Mayer said. “As you may recall, members of the judiciary refused to meet with the governor to discuss sentencing practices and violent crime initiatives several months ago, and repeated instances of violent offenders serving little to none of their sentences promoted the governor to introduce truth in sentencing legislation this session.” Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera, the head of the Maryland Judiciary, did not respond to a request for comment. Judiciary spokesman Thomas Wenz said judges often use 8-507 sentence modifications as a way to ease offenders back into society. “The evaluations of need for these placements are conducted by licensed clinical professionals and are considered by the court in determining the needs of the individual,” he wrote in an email. “The use of these placements typically occur as a mechanism to manage the transition of an individual back to the community ... The use of these placements is a recognition that an individualized treatment plan tailored to needs of the individual may help prevent recidivism in the future.” The General Assembly has alternately allowed and barred judges from releasing inmates from prison to drug treatment facilities for decades. Kate Magill Howard County's Department of Corrections will now offer substance abuse intervention and treatment services to low-level offenders, County Executive Allan Kittleman announced Tuesday. The Department of Corrections will offer the services, including drug screenings, advice to at-risk individuals... Howard County's Department of Corrections will now offer substance abuse intervention and treatment services to low-level offenders, County Executive Allan Kittleman announced Tuesday. The Department of Corrections will offer the services, including drug screenings, advice to at-risk individuals... (Kate Magill) (Kate Magill) In 1966, lawmakers allowed judges to sentence convicts with addictions to “any appropriate institution, hospital or any other facility in the state for treatment of narcotic addicts.” The legislature of the 1960s “believed it was necessary to address the root causes of criminal behavior,” according to an appellate court summary of the legislative intent. The practice was allowed under several different iterations of the law until 1986, a time of high concern over crime, when the legislature repealed it. Lawmakers had grown worried about the “safety of society in general” as “dangerous inmates could take advantages … and obtain early release into the community for drug abuse treatment,” records show. A conference of Circuit Court judges backed the move, saying the “early release” was “outside the statutory and regulatory parole procedures.” “Drug treatment should occur within correctional institutions,” the conference wrote, “or under the supervision of the Parole Commission after an inmate's release, and should not be a method of gaining early release.” The General Assembly reinstated the program in 1989, and Ehrlich and the legislature strengthened it in 2004. Their legislation was approved unanimously in the Senate and by a vote of 132-2 in the House. The law allowed a judge to order the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene to evaluate an offender's addiction and recommend a level of treatment. The judge can then enter an 8-507 order to send the convict to residential treatment. Patients who complete treatment successfully may be released, usually with some supervision. State Sen. Jim Brochin, who voted for the bill in 2004, said none of the discussion around the bill focused on helping violent offenders. “This was not the intent of the General Assembly,” the Baltimore Democrat said. “We have made every effort to make violent offenders serve their sentence. That’s been the bipartisan policy of the Senate.” But Del. Herbert McMillan says he saw this coming. The Anne Arundel County Republican was one of the two no votes on the Ehrlich legislation. “It basically said you can be in jail for a crime and the judge can release you to rehab,” he said. “I thought then and now that was a bridge too far. If you commit crime, you need to do your sentence.” Ehrlich said the provision was part of a larger criminal justice reform package that was aimed at reducing mass incarceration. He said the legislation as a whole has had a positive effect and was ahead of its time. But the former governor said judges should not use the law to help violent offenders along with nonviolent ones before they are eligible for parole. “It’s not the legislative intent and it’s not my intent,” he said. “The target population here is not violent criminals. My purpose was nonviolent possession offenders.” Court files show that at least some of the inmates who have been diverted to the treatment beds report long histories of substance abuse. A 44-year-old woman who was convicted of attempted second-degree murder was sent to the drug treatment facility Gaudenzia in Baltimore last year. She said she started drinking alcohol when she was 8 years old. By 13 she was smoking marijuana daily. She tried cocaine at 17 and was smoking crack daily at 34. She said her drug addiction led to criminal activity. She stabbed a woman multiple times during a fight. ERIKA BUTLER Focus is on self-help, leaving clean and staying clean Focus is on self-help, leaving clean and staying clean (ERIKA BUTLER) A 54-year-old man convicted of dealing narcotics wrote a polite letter to the judge in his case seeking one of the treatment beds. He said he began drinking alcohol at nine, did cocaine and heroin while still a teen. In prison, he earned several certificates of achievement, including certification as a forklift operator.

“I believe I would benefit from the program of rehabilitation due to my life-long history of drug and alcohol use, which began when I was the age of 16,” he wrote. “I would like to have the opportunity to help myself through rehabilitation to deliver me from this type of activity in the future following my release. I have never been afforded any type of drug or alcohol rehabilitation in the past and graciously ask for your help and consideration.” Smith, of the Baltimore prosecutors’ office, says the evaluations rely too heavily on the inmates’ self-reporting of their history of drug abuse, and are therefore questionable. “We believe the treatment resources should be reserved for the defendants who need the treatment,” she said. “The current system relies on self-reporting. We really think there needs to be evidence-based reporting.” DuFour said some crimes that might look terrible are committed by addicts to feed an addiction. If the addiction can be fixed, she said, so can the criminal impulses. “In my world, someone can be convicted of a robbery, but there are different kinds of robberies,” she said. “We encourage judges to have the discretion, because each fact pattern is different. It’s not all black and white.” DuFour, who says she frequently files 8-505 and 8-507 motions, said she’s seen good outcomes for clients, but also tragedies. Sometimes clients will get out of treatment only to fatally overdose later. “There definitely are success stories, but, sadly, there are also funerals.” She added there the motions are no slam dunks for the defense bar. “They’re valuable opportunities for the court to be educated by the professionals,” she said. “Not everybody is automatically deemed amenable to treatment. Sometimes the judges feel they need to serve more time. They’re not get-out-of-jail-free cards. The judges take great consideration. I’ve had them granted. I’ve had them denied.” luke.broadwater@baltsun.com twitter.com/lukebroadwater