Appeals court denies Frosh request for new hearing in case over Maryland drug price-gouging law

A federal appeals court has dealt another setback to a Maryland law that attempts to limit price spikes for generic drugs.

The 4th Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday denied Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh’s request for a re-hearing of the case before the full court. In April, a three-judge panel from the 4th Circuit had ruled that the law, passed by state lawmakers in 2017, is unconstitutional.

The law gave the attorney general the authority to review price information about generic drugs. If the state’s lawyers could show that prices were being raised too steeply, they could seek to order the prices reduced, or issue fines to the drug companies.

An industry trade group, the Association for Affordable Medicines, challenged the law in court.

Frosh could let the ruling stand unchallenged or seek to take the case to the Supreme Court.

“We are reviewing the decision to determine our next steps,” said Raquel Coombs, a spokeswoman for Frosh’s office.

Vinny DeMarco, president of the Maryland Citizens’ Health Initiative, a group that lobbied for the bill, said he was disappointed the case wouldn’t get a re-hearing, and “we will support the AG in whatever he chooses to do to defend the law.”

Officials with the Association for Affordable Medicines couldn’t immediately be reached for comment on Wednesday.

This story will be updated.

