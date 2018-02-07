Legislation would add dental benefits for Maryland Medicaid recipients

Aaron Isle of Baltimore knows what it’s like to have a severe toothache but not to have the money to get it treated.

Isle, 38, works in the restaurant industry, sometimes as a server, sometimes as a bartender or manager. His current job offers no medical benefits, so he depends on the state’s Medicaid program for health insurance, but Maryland provides little or no dental coverage for adults.

“I’ve had to cancel appointments or reschedule them — sometimes just suffer through the pain until I can afford to get it taken care of,” Isle said in an interview at Baltimore’s Chase-Brexton Health Care, a nonprofit community health clinic where he receives dental care.

Isle is one of more than 700,000 Medicaid-eligible Marylanders — roughly 13 percent of the population — whose insurance will cover the cost of an emergency room visit to treat oral infections or pain but not the cost of dentistry to prevent or fix the underlying problems. Health care advocates plan to push legislation in the current General Assembly session to close what they call a glaring coverage gap in Maryland’s medical safety net for low-income adults.

Dozens of them are expected to appear in Annapolis Wednesday to support legislation that would require the state to expand its Medicaid coverage to include at least a limited dental benefit to adults. They acknowledge that the expansion would carry a significant cost in its early years but contend it eventually would save the state money by reducing emergency room visits and preventing more serious health problems.

The legislation, sponsored by Sen. Thomas M. “Mac” Middleton, is the product of a multi-year push by the Maryland Dental Action Coalition, an advocacy group representing dentists and other health advocates.

Last year, the group helped pass legislation authorizing the governor to put money in the state budget for adult Medicaid dental care. Gov. Larry Hogan did not do so in next year’s budget. This year the coalition wants to make it a spending mandate.

Hogan has consistently opposed such mandates.

“Despite what certain members of the legislature might believe, passing a bill that mandates new services does not automatically create the funds to provide them,” Hogan spokesman Doug Mayer said. “Senator Middleton’s bill will not create these funds either.”

Advocates say they want to elevate the quality of Maryland’s dental care for low-income adults in the same way it was improved for children covered by Medicaid over the past decade.

The state’s overhaul of children’s dental care was driven by the 2007 death of Deamonte Driver, a 12-year-old Prince George’s County boy who died after an untreated tooth abscess spread to his brain and killed him. The story of how Deamonte died because his mother couldn’t find a dentist to perform an $80 tooth extraction put Maryland in a poor national spotlight and helped shame legislators into shoring up care for children.

“We are virtually a model for the nation in terms of oral care for children,” said Mary Backley, executive director of the dental coalition. “It’s time for us to step up and do the same for adults.”

According to the Center for Health Care Strategies, Maryland ranks in the bottom third of Medicaid dental care for adults. It is one of 14 states it classifies as offering only emergency care services. Under the legislation Maryland would join another 17 states that offer limited dental services.

Middleton, a Charles County Democrat who heads the powerful Finance Committee, pointed to an estimated average of more than 500 cases a year in which patients go to emergency rooms with dental conditions so severe they must be admitted for medical care.

“There’s greater cost if these people show up in the emergency and need to be admitted,” Middleton said. “It’s significant.”

Maryland has up-to-date statistics on the cost of emergency room care for dental problems because of legislation Middleton sponsored last year that called for a study of the issue. When the report came in last month, it showed that those inpatient admissions cost $9,274 on average for a total of $4.6 million a year.

The study by DentaQuest Institute put the cost of dental-related emergency room visits at an average of almost $30 million a year from 2013 to 2016.

Natalia Chalmers, research director for DentaQuest, said her study of the outcomes of those visits yielded a more disturbing statistic. She said she found 15 cases in 2013-2016 in which adults died after being admitted to hospitals with severe oral health conditions.

“We had 15 Deamonte Drivers — adults,” she said.

Supporters of the expansion contend that proper dental care has consequences far beyond teeth and gums.

“Oral health is health,” said Harry Goodman, the former chief of dental health for the state health department. “It affects adults, not just in their mouths but in systemic health.”

Dentists say that among the conditions related to poor dental health are diabetes, heart disease, rheumatoid arthritis and premature births.

Brooks Woodward, director of the dental clinic at Chase-Brexton, said he understands why people show up in emergency rooms for treatment of dental pain.

“Sometimes a toothache can override any other need you might have as a human,” he said.

Woodward said the best emergency rooms can do for dental conditions is to provide antibiotics in the case of infections and painkillers, including Tylenol with codeine, Vicodin and Percocet. But often the underlying cause goes untreated and the patient ends up making repeat visits.

He said Chase-Brexton has an unofficial policy of limiting such prescriptions to three refills to avoid contributing to the pervasive problem of opioid addiction in Maryland.

Middleton said he’s concerned that a lack of dental care might be contributing to the opioid crisis.

“People who are suffering, who have pain, they’re going to get some relief and they’re going to get it legally or illegally,” he said.

The price tag of coverage remains a barrier to expansion.

Mayer said the Maryland Department of Health estimated that adding adult dental coverage to Medicaid would cost an additional $50-$160 million a year, including federal funds. Lawmakers, he noted, haven’t identified a funding source for the expanded benefit.