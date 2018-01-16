Maryland Democrats pitch state tax relief plan for 92 percent of residents

Maryland Democrats pitched a three-part tax relief plan Tuesday that they say will lower state tax bills for 92 percent of taxpayers and save them as much as $1 billion in unintended tax increases.

The state is set to get a huge tax windfall because federal tax changes enacted last year affect the way state taxes are calculated. Like legislators across the country, leaders here are scrambling to insulate residents from big tax bills.

More than 60 Maryland state lawmakers, all Democrats, announced the first part of their plan to mitigate that tax increase, saying their proposal is just a starting point.

“We’re going to flesh this out,” House Speaker Michael E. Busch, a Democrat, said during an Annapolis news conference. “We’re out here in front … We want to have a solution on how we can help Marylanders retain their tax dollars.”

The biggest piece of the plan would allow state taxpayers to continue to take personal exemptions on their state taxes even though such exemptions are eliminated under the federal tax code. Unless state law on exemptions is uncoupled from federal policy, lawmakers said, Maryland taxpayers will shell out an additional $680 million in state and local taxes next year.

“It’s the biggest tax cut in the history of Maryland, as far as I’m concerned,” said Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller, a Democrat who has served in the General Assembly since 1975.

The second piece of the plan uncouples Maryland’s estate tax from federal policy so that inheritances of $5 million or more are subject to Maryland taxes. Unless state law is changed, Maryland would only be able to tax estates worth $11.2 million or more, the same threshold set in federal law. Maryland stands to lose about $60 million a year in estate taxes if it adopts the federal threshold.

“We can not afford to lose this revenue,” said Del. James “Jimmy” Tarlau, a Democrat from Prince George’s County who is sponsoring the estate tax change. “We’re going to need this revenue.”

The third part of the plan creates a way for taxpayers to make a charitable deduction to a state-run fund dedicated to education spending and, in turn, take that donation as a tax credit on their state taxes.

The complicated process would not necessarily lower state tax bills for residents who donate to the fund, but the charitable deduction could lower residents’ federal tax liability in a way that other state tax payments would not. The federal bill caps the amount of state and local taxes that can be deducted from federal income taxes at $10,000. Donations made to the charitable fund for education would not be subject to that cap, lawmakers said.l

Busch emphasized that the legislature did not yet have a comprehensive understanding of all the ways federal tax changes will affect state tax bills. But he said General Assembly leaders need to start acting now in order to develop a resolution in the remaining 85 days of the annual legislative session.

Busch and Miller said they were relying on outside tax experts as well as staff in the Department of Legislative Services to analyze the effect of the federal tax legislation. Busch said an aide to Sen. Ben Cardin was also helping state leaders figure out how to hold down Maryland residents’ tax bills.

The proposal announced Tuesday is the first specific plan to address how to mitigate the impact of the federal tax changes.

In late December, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan promised he would return all of the unexpected windfall to state taxpayers, but he did not outline a plan on how to do so. Hogan spokesman Doug Mayer said the governor would respond to the Democrats’ proposal during a previously scheduled news conference later Tuesday afternoon.

Legislative leaders said they have not worked with the Hogan administration to develop their plans but said they’d welcome his input.

