Maryland Democrats file open-meetings complaint over Hogan panel on sick pay

The Maryland Democratic Party filed a complaint Thursday under the state open meetings law against Gov. Larry Hogan’s task force on paid sick leave, charging that its meetings haven’t been publicized.

The governor’s office contends the meetings are not required to be open.

The dispute arose as a result of Hogan’s decision last spring to veto a bill requiring some employers to offer paid sick leave an estimated 700,000 Maryland workers. The legislation had passed with overwhelming Democratic majorities on a party-line vote, but the Republican governor dismissed it as anti-business.

At the time of his veto, Hogan issued an executive order forming a task force to draft a compromise version of the bill for the 2018 General Assembly session.

Hogan named Kelly Schultz, secretary of Labor Licensing and Regulation, to chair the panel. He instructed it to develop recommendations for sick leave legislation or regulations that would not be harmful to business.

Democrats, who maintain Hogan passed up the opportunity to work with them on crafting the 2017 bill, rejected the overture and are lining up the votes to override the veto when the legislature meets in January.

Kathleen Matthews, who chairs the party, questioned why the “anti-worker” task force was meeting at all and why those events had not been publicized.

“This task force’s lack of transparency and failure to solicit input from workers makes it clear that this anti-worker task force is a sham, and it is a political tactic to dodge an important issue,” she said in a statement.

Democrats say the task force should fall under open meeting rules for public bodies that require them to give “reasonable advance notice” of its meetings; make meeting agendas publicly available in advance of such meetings; hold meetings openly; and adopt minutes that are accessible to the general public.”

They say the sick pay panel hasn’t done that.

Hogan spokeswoman Amelia Chasse dismissed the Democrats’ complaint.

“They either didn’t read the executive order, don’t understand the law, or are willfully misleading the press and the public for political means,” she said. “Either way, nice try, but they’re wrong.”

The governor’s office insists the task force is not a public body because it was created as a committee of the Governor’s Executive Council and is exempt from the Open Meetings Act.

“During the legislative process the governor’s staff was repeatedly invited to provide input on paid sick leave, but they never took up the offer to work with us,” said Sen. Thomas M. “Mac” Middleton of Charles County. “I worked for months with every stakeholder that wanted to be a part of this process to find common ground, which is why the bill was changed significantly as it went through the legislative process. To go any further, as the governor suggests, would only deny access to paid sick leave to workers who are already living paycheck-to-paycheck.”

"The governor and his allies have sought to delay this important legislation for years,” said Del. Luke Clippinger of Baltimore. “His anti-worker task force meets in secret, fails to talk to anyone who disagrees, and is ultimately irrelevant to the question the legislature will face in January — do you support giving 700,000 Marylanders the opportunity to earn sick leave, or not? If it was relevant, then he would have had no problem announcing the meetings and requesting real public input.”

The task force has until Dec. 1 to submit a report of its findings.

