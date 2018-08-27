Maryland congressional candidate David Trone being treated for cancer, will remain in race

Liquor magnate David Trone, the Democratic nominee for Maryland’s open 6th District congressional seat, said Monday he has “localized cancer” and has undergone chemotherapy to reduce a tumor in his urinary tract.

Trone, 62, said in a statement that he anticipates a full recovery and plans to remain in the race.

“The next step in the recommended course of treatment is to remove the kidney on that side of my urinary tract,” the Potomac businessman said. “The treatment team members believe my prognosis is positive. They say I may miss a few days of the campaign immediately after the surgery, but nothing will interfere with my being fully engaged as a candidate and as a member of Congress after the recovery.”

Trone is set to face Republican Amie Hoeber in the November election. The 6th District, which stretches from Montgomery County up to Frederick and across Western Maryland, is open because incumbent John Delaney, a Democrat, is running for president.

Trone, co-owner of Total Wine & More, defeated a large Democratic field in the June 26 primary.

The day before the primary, he said in his statement on Monday, “it was confirmed that I had a tumor in my urinary tract. Since then, I have undergone chemotherapy treatment at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, a treatment that has led to a substantial reduction in the size of the tumor.”

Trone campaign manager Jerid Kurtz said in a campaign release that the candidate “has been fully engaged in all aspects of the campaign during the chemotherapy treatment.”

Trone has contributed more than $10 million to his own campaign, after giving himself $13.4 million for his 2016 bid in the neighboring 8th Congressional District. He lost to eventual Rep. Jamie Raskin in the Democratic primary.

Trone said he spent the morning notifying friends and associates of his condition.

Ben Jealous, the Democratic candidate for Maryland governor, issued a statement to express his support for Trone.

“My prayers are with David and his family during this difficult time and I look forward to his healthy recovery,” Jealous said in the statement. “He is a fighter and I know we will soon welcome him back to the campaign trail.”

