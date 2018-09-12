Congressional candidate David Trone has cancer surgery, expects to miss 'a few weeks' of campaigning

David Trone, the Democratic nominee for Maryland’s open 6th District congressional seat, underwent cancer surgery and expects to miss up to a few weeks of campaigning, his campaign said Wednesday.

"David's surgery was a success,” the campaign said in a statement released upon request. “He’s recuperating with his family, and he expects to be back on the campaign trail within a few weeks."

The surgery Tuesday followed Trone’s Aug. 27 announcement that he had “localized cancer” and had undergone chemotherapy to reduce a tumor in his urinary tract.

The Potomac businessman — who has contributed more than $11 million to the race— said at the time that the next big step in his treatment would be removal of the kidney on that side of the urinary tract.

That is the procedure performed Tuesday. Trone has said his health problems won’t interfere with his candidacy.

Trone learned of the cancer June 25 — a day before he defeated a large Democratic field in the primary.

He publicly announced the condition two months later after a political blog, A Miner Detail, raised questions about Trone’s health and posted photos of him with thinning hair. He had been campaigning before Tuesday’s surgery.

Trone, the co-founder of Total Wine & More, is set to face Republican Amie Hoeber in the November election. The 6th District, which stretches from Montgomery County to Frederick and across Western Maryland, is open because incumbent John Delaney, a Democrat, is running for president.

In 2016, Trone gave himself $13.4 million for his 2016 Democratic primary bid in the neighboring 8th Congressional District. He lost that race to Rep. Jamie Raskin.

Trone and Hoeber both live in the 8th District, but there is no law preventing them from running in or representing the 6th.

