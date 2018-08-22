Baltimore Democratic Del. Curt Anderson faces ethics panel over sexual misconduct allegations

Maryland Del. Curt Anderson, who has been accused by women of sexual misbehavior, arrived in Annapolis Monday morning for a meeting of the Joint Committee on Legislative Ethics.

Complaints about the Baltimore Democrat have been referred to the committee, which can recommend penalties up to expulsion for members found to have committed ethics violations.

Anderson has denied each of the individual allegations and noted he has not been charged with any crime or ethics violation.

In June five women – two former staffers and three current lawmakers – told The Baltimore Sun that an outside investigator hired by the committee had interviewed them about their experiences with Anderson.

The accusations range from an alleged sexual assault 14 years ago to an unwanted kiss and inappropriate comments about women’s appearance, according to the women and a 2017 Baltimore police report.

Anderson arrived Wednesday about five minutes after the hearing’s scheduled 9:30 a.m. start. He made no comment to a reporter except to say “hello.”

Almost immediately after Anderson’s arrival, the committee voted to close the meeting. Such a move is standard when the panel discusses a member’s conduct.

A court reporter was present, indicating that the committee was making a transcript of the proceedings.

Arriving members declined to say how long they expected to meet or what subjects they expected to cover.

Members of the ethics committee are barred from disclosing the panel’s business to the press and public. Any findings will be reported to the House speaker and Senate president.

The committee members who may pass judgment on Anderson include several who will not be returning when the General Assembly convenes again in January.

They include Sen. Ed DeGrange, co-chairman of the panel, who is retiring. Other members present include Baltimore Sens. Nathaniel J. McFadden and Joan Carter Conway, defeated for re-election in the Democratic primary, and Majority Leader Bill Frick, who lost his bid for the Democratic nomination for Montgomery County executive.

McFadden was the first lawmaker to arrive.

“Gotta be here. Gotta be doing the people’s business,” he said.

Anderson has come under pressure from some constituents to resign and relinquish his position on the November ballot. He faces a deadline of Aug. 28 if he decides to remove his name from the ballot.

Anderson has been chairman of the Baltimore House delegation since 2007, but had been expected to relinquish that role even before the ethics inquiry.

