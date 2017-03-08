Elijah Cummings tells President Trump his language has been hurtful to African Americans

Baltimore Rep. Elijah E. Cummings said he told President Donald Trump during a meeting Wednesday that his language describing African American communities has been "hurtful" and suggested the administration look into voter suppression as well as allegations of election fraud.

The exchange came during what appears to have been an otherwise congenial meeting at the White House on prescription prices in which Cummings, the top Democrat on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, presented Trump with a draft bill to allow Medicare to negotiate prices.

Cummings, a senior member of the Congressional Black Caucus, said his remarks on African Americans were in response to Trump's inaugural address, in which the new president discussed "American carnage" taking place in cities. Trump has frequently described "inner cities" in dire terms.

"I said to him, 'Mr. President, most respectfully, when you're talking about the African American community, I want you to realize that all African American communities are not places of depression, where people are being harmed,'" Cummings said. "I think it would be good for him to acknowledge that most African American people are doing very, very well."

Cummings said that Trump "got it" but that "where he goes from there, I don't know."

A White House spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for reaction to Cummings' remarks.

The nearly hour-long meeting had been in the works for weeks, and was the subject of a testy exchange with reporters during a news conference last month. Trump suggested to reporters that Cummings was declining to schedule the meeting because it was not politically expedient for him.

Cummings "was all excited and then he said, 'Oh, I can't move, it might be bad for me politically. I can't have that meeting,'" Trump said during the news conference. "I was all set to have that meeting. We called him and called him. Very nice guy."

At the time, Cummings denied that characterization, saying that he wanted to have draft legislation in hand as a starting place for a discussion. Cummings was joined at the White House by Rep. Peter Welch of Vermont, a Democrat on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and Dr. Redonda G. Miller, president of The Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Cummings, for weeks, has suggested there could be room for compromise between Trump and Democrats on the issue of drug price negotiation. Breaking with Republican orthodoxy, Trump repeatedly suggested on the campaign trail and during his early days in office that he could favor allowing Medicare — which has significant leverage as a large buyer — to negotiate prices.

"Drug prices are going up higher and higher and more and more people are saying that they cannot afford the price of their prescription drugs," Cummings said, adding that Trump "seemed enthusiastic about the proposal, which the Democrat said he intended to introduce in a few weeks.

"He was clearly aware of the problem and he made it clear to us that he wanted to do something about it," Cummings said of Trump. "He was very much aware of this prescription drug issue — I mean almost every aspect of it."

Cummings has been a vocal critic of Trump on some issues. Hours before the meeting he signed a letter with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren seeking information about the president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and whether the business interests he continues to hold represent a conflict in his position as a senior adviser at the White House.

Asked whether the meeting had changed his mind on Trump, Cummings said he was "having some faith and believing."

"We'll see what happens," he added.

john.fritze@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jfritze