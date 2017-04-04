5 Baltimore bars with the best sports memorabilia
News Maryland Politics

Maryland rescinds past calls for federal constitutional convention

Michael Dresser
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

The General Assembly rescinded all of Maryland's past calls for a federal constitutional convention Tuesday.

The House of Delegates passed the Senate version of a joint resolution canceling Maryland's support for such a gathering, 93-47. Most Republicans voted no.

Supporters of the resolution expressed trepidation that delegates at such a convention could attempt a wholesale rewriting of the Constitution. While Republican President Donald J. Trump would have no formal role in such a gathering, some Democrats fear his supporters would be influential members.

Proponents defended the call for a constitutional convention, saying it could be used to draft a federal balanced-budget amendment.

As a joint resolution, the measure does not go to Republican Gov. Larry Hogan for his signature.

mdresser@baltsun.com

twitter.com/michaeltdresser

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
72°