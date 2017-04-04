Maryland rescinds past calls for federal constitutional convention

The General Assembly rescinded all of Maryland's past calls for a federal constitutional convention Tuesday.

The House of Delegates passed the Senate version of a joint resolution canceling Maryland's support for such a gathering, 93-47. Most Republicans voted no.

Supporters of the resolution expressed trepidation that delegates at such a convention could attempt a wholesale rewriting of the Constitution. While Republican President Donald J. Trump would have no formal role in such a gathering, some Democrats fear his supporters would be influential members.

Proponents defended the call for a constitutional convention, saying it could be used to draft a federal balanced-budget amendment.

As a joint resolution, the measure does not go to Republican Gov. Larry Hogan for his signature.

