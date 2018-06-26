Hoeber wins Republican nomination in Maryland's 6th House District; Democratic race too close to call

Republican Amie Hoeber won her party’s nomination Tuesday night for Maryland’s only open House seat. The Democratic primary was too close to call.

Hoeber, a former Reagan administration official, was the Republican nominee for the 6th Congressional District in 2016. She lost to Democratic Rep. John Delaney by 16 percentage points in a high-turnout presidential election year.

In the Democratic primary, liquor magnate David Trone held a narrow lead over state Del. Aruna Miller.

The seat is open this year because Delaney is running for president.

By 10:30 p.m., the Associated Press had called the races for incumbents Steny H. Hoyer in the 5th, Jamie Raskin in the 8th, Elijah E. Cummings in the 7th and John Sarbanes in the 3rd.

Trone, the co-founder of Total Wine & More, is making a second run for Congress. In 2016, he spent $13.4 million of his own money in the neighboring 8th District. He lost to Raskin, the eventual general election winner. Trone spent more than $10 million in this year’s primary.

Miller is a civil engineer who immigrated from India with her parents when she was 7. She had raised $1.3 million through June 6 — an eighth as much as Trone.

Voters head to the polls on Tuesday, June 26 to cast their ballots for candidates in several highly contested races.

During the campaign, Trone contributed to Democratic organizations and candidates around the sprawling district.

“Mr. Trone claims he doesn’t take money from PACs,” Miller said. “He is a PAC.”

Trone lives in the 8th District, as does Delaney. Congressional candidates are not required to live in the district they represent.

The 6th District includes Garrett, Allegany and Washington counties in Western Maryland and parts of Montgomery and Frederick counties.

The district was the subject of a recent Supreme Court case brought by Republican voters, who said the boundaries set by Democrats deprived them of their First Amendment rights. Gov. Martin O’Malley and Democratic leaders in the General Assembly redrew the district after the 2010 census to oust longtime Republican Rep. Roscoe G. Bartlett.

The high court declined the plaintiffs’ request to throw the map out.

Among other Democrats in the race were state Sen. Roger Manno, a former congressional aide; former aerospace executive Christopher Hearsey; businessman Chris Graves; and retired economist George English.

The Republican candidates included nurse practitioner Lisa Lloyd; businessman Kurt Elsasser; and real estate executive Brad Rohrs.

A Miller race against Hoeber would guarantee Maryland’s all-male congressional delegation a new female member.

The retirement of Sen. Barbara A. Mikulski in 2016 and the departure of Rep. Donna F. Edwards to run for Mikulski’s seat left the delegation without a woman for the first time in more than 50 years.

Hoeber reported raising $272,000 through June 6 — $114,000 of it self-donated.

In the 2016 election, “we put about 30,000 miles on the car,” Hoeber said. “We’re at 15 now and I would expect we’d go to 30,000 or exceed it.”

In 2016, Maryland USA, a super PAC funded largely by Hoeber's husband, Mark Epstein, invested about $3.2 million in her 2016 race. She said she didn’t know if the super PAC would contribute again.

jebarker@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sunjeffbarker