College Park vote on non-citizen voting was insufficient, city says

It turns out that the City of College Park did not have enough votes after all to grant voting rights to non-citizens, officials said Saturday.

The College Park City Council voted 4-3 with one member abstaining Tuesday night on an amendment to the city’s charter that would allow non-citizens to vote in city elections. But charter amendments need six votes of the eight-member council, the city announced Saturday.

That rule was changed in June, and the mayor and council members said they neglected to note that they needed six votes.

“We each accept our responsibility for not realizing the impact of the June chart amendment on Council procedures and we apologize to our residents,” the mayor and council said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear if the city would reconsider the idea of allowing non-citizens to vote.

The issue spurred passionate debate since it was introduced in June. Tuesday’s vote occurred during a tense meeting. Residents who supported the change said it was about civil rights. Those who opposed it said voting is a privilege immigrants should earn with citizenship.

Had the change been legally approved, College Park would have become the 10th municipality in Maryland to allow non-citizens to vote in local elections, according to the city. The city clerk would have created a supplemental voter list that would include non-citizens who meet other qualifications to vote in the city. The changes would have gone into effect for the next round of city elections in 2019.

Federal law only prohibits non-citizens from voting in federal elections, according to the city. It does not prohibit cities or states from allowing non-citizens to vote in local elections.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

CAPTION Citing lack of urgency on violent crime, Gov. Larry Hogan talks about defunding Baltimore criminal justice council Citing lack of urgency on violent crime, Gov. Larry Hogan talks about defunding Baltimore criminal justice council CAPTION Maryland House Speaker Michael Busch talks about his liver transplant and the blessing that his sister Laurie Bernhardt, sitting next to him, was able and willing to donate part of her liver to him. (Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video) Maryland House Speaker Michael Busch talks about his liver transplant and the blessing that his sister Laurie Bernhardt, sitting next to him, was able and willing to donate part of her liver to him. (Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video)

pwood@baltsun.com

twitter.com/pwoodreporter