Baltimore County weighs restrictions on rural 'solar farms'

Baltimore County officials are weighing how to regulate solar installations in rural areas as farmers become increasingly interested in switching from crops to solar panels.

County Councilman Wade Kach said he plans to introduce a bill with a series of rules for the rural solar installations — often called "solar farms" — at a council meeting Monday.

"I want to get something in place that is reasonable, rational and as good as we can make it," said Kach, a Cockeysville Republican whose district includes the rural northern portion of the county.

Kach is proposing to limit solar arrays in rural areas to no more than 20 acres — or 50 percent of the property, whichever is less. The bill would also regulate how close solar panels can be from the property line, how tall they could be and the amount of landscaping required.

Solar farms would not be allowed on properties that are enrolled in agricultural preservation programs, located in historic districts or that have preservation easements that limit development.

Some jurisdictions, including Howard County have approved measures that allow solar farms on preserved land. But Kach said he thinks that's not a good idea, because tax dollars have been invested in programs to preserve that land in farming.

"The taxpayers have paid. Their money has been used," Kach said.

Kach began working on regulating solar farms after property owners in his district started applying to build them. So far, Baltimore County government has treated those applications as requests to build public utilities. None have yet been approved or built, but several are in the review process.

The bill being introduced Monday is Kach's second attempt to create a set of rules for solar farms. he earlier proposed a different bill, then withdrew it. He said more changes might still be needed.

Solar power is attractive to rural property owners, with some solar companies offering $1,000 per acre per year to lease farmland for panel installations.

The County Council previously passed a bill enacting a four-month moratorium on new solar fields to give themselves time to develop rules. But County Executive Kevin Kamenetz vetoed that measure saying he disagreed with a clause that would have required extra landscaping on county-owned solar installations.

Kach and the rest of the council decided not to override the veto, and instead moved forward with a formal set of rules.

Kach's bill would create "commercial solar facility" category. The rules would apply to the solar farms in the county's rural conservation zones, and property owners would need a county administrative judge to approve the solar projects as a special zoning exception.

Officials with the Baltimore County Farm Bureau have expressed reservations with the idea of farmers turning crop fields into solar collection systems. They've been following Kach's proposals.

"We don't want to limit what an individual can do with their property," said Jo-Ann Chason, president of the county farm bureau. "That being said, the consensus of the farm bureau is that we would prefer not to see productive farm ground taken out of production."

Once fields are covered with solar panels, it would be "nearly impossible" to turn the land back into healthy soil that can grow crops, Chason said.

Encouraging the farming of crops and animals is the point of rural conservation areas, she said.

"The primary purpose of a farm is to feed people, and solar energy doesn't feed anybody," Chason said.

Justin Harrison, vice president of the county farm bureau, bristles at the use of the term "solar farm."

"You're not growing anything," he said. "I think they're purposely designed to misrepresent what the thing is. It's a solar power plant. It's an industrial site."

Dana Sleeper, executive director of the Maryland, D.C. and Virginia Solar Energy Industries Association, said solar power "has provided great benefits to many in the agricultural community."

She said she's optimistic solar providers, farmers and politicians can reach an agreement on appropriate regulations.

After being introduced Monday, Kach's bill would face a public hearing at the council's Jan. 10 work session. A council vote could be held Jan. 17.

