Sheriff's deputies endorse GOP nominee Redmer in Baltimore County executive race

In his quest to become the first Republican Baltimore County executive in more than 20 years, GOP nominee Al Redmer Jr. has picked up an endorsement from the county sheriff’s deputies.

Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 25 endorsed Redmer in the county executive matchup against Democrat Johnny Olszewski Jr.

It’s the first time that the sheriff’s deputies have endorsed a Republican candidate, according to the FOP.

The sheriff’s deputies, who handle security at the Circuit Court in Towson and serve warrants, are mired in a dispute with county leaders. A group of deputies have sued the elected sheriff, R. Jay Fisher, alleging they are owed unpaid overtime. They also have complained about staffing levels and aging equipment, including guns and vehicles.

The sheriff’s department has 90 positions, with 10 vacancies, according to a recent county report. Staffing levels have not increased at the Circuit Court, even as the court has added judges.

“We are confident that under a Redmer administration, our voice will be heard and our priorities will be addressed, and that Baltimore County will be put back on the right track,” said Deputy 1st Class Charles Kish, treasurer of the FOP lodge.

Redmer is the state’s insurance commissioner, and previously served in the Maryland House of Delegates.

Olszewski is also a former member of the House of Delegates who now works for a technology company.

The general election is scheduled for Nov. 6, with early voting beginning Oct. 25. The winner will succeed County Executive Don Mohler, a Democrat who was appointed to the job in May following the death of Kevin Kamenetz. Kamenetz was completing his second term and running for governor when he died after suffering cardiac arrest on May 10.

