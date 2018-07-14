Baltimore County election recount continues Saturday

A ballot recount in the Democratic primary for Baltimore County executive continued into its third day Saturday.

Elections officials are hoping to complete the recount by the end of the day.

Former Del. Johnny Olszewski Jr. was declared the winner of the primary by nine votes over second-place finisher Sen. Jim Brochin, who requested a recount.

County Councilwoman Vicki Almond finished third, and Carney resident Kevin Marron was fourth.

After two days of recounting ballots, each of the candidates had picked up additional votes, primarily from “over votes,” in which voters made marks next to multiple candidates that the ballot scanners recorded as a vote for none of the candidates. Elections officials, in some cases, could determine the voter’s intent and assigned votes to the candidates.

With the additional votes, Olszewski’s margin has widened slightly to 12 votes.

Representatives from the Olszewski and Brochin campaigns observed the recount, which is being carried out in a warehouse at the county’s elections office in Hunt Valley.

Neither candidate has been present for the recount.

If the recount is not completed Saturday, it would resume Monday.

The winner of the Democratic primary will face Republican nominee Al Redmer Jr. in the fall general election.

pwood@baltsun.com

twitter.com/pwoodreporter