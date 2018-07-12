Recount under way in Baltimore County executive primary race

Elections officials began the laborious task Thursday morning of recounting more than 87,000 paper ballots in the Democratic primary for Baltimore County executive — a contest Johnny Olszewski Jr. won by just nine votes.

The extensive recount was requested by second-place finisher Jim Brochin, who has said that with a margin so small — less than 0.1 percent — he felt it was necessary to double-check the count.

The process began just after 9 a.m. and is expected to last five or six days.

Officials were set up at 18 tables in a Hunt Valley warehouse. Teams of three made their way through the ballots in batches of 50, with two officials reviewing the ballots and a third tallying the counts.

Painter’s tape was placed along each table to mark areas where officials placed the ballots for each of the four candidates in the Democratic executive race: Brochin, Olszewski, third-place finisher Vicki Almond and fourth-place finisher Kevin Marron.

The teams worked quietly as observers from the Brochin and Olszewski campaigns stood over the tables, watching carefully.

“I think the board’s doing a tremendous job,” said Tucker Cavanagh, Olszewski’s campaign manager. “They’ve made every effort to be transparent. They've worked incredibly diligently and they’ve just been a joy to work with.”

Cavanagh said he hoped Olszewski would maintain at least the nine-vote margin that led him to be declared the winner after the initial count of early voting, election day voting and absentee and provisional ballots. The election results were certified on Tuesday.

Tim Hodge, Brochin’s attorney, said he hoped that enough votes could shift and change the outcome.

“We’re just here to monitor and oversee to make sure that every vote counts and is counted accurately,” Hodge said.

During the recount, campaign observers were allowed to challenge individual ballots, sending questioned ballots to the county’s Board of Elections for an official ruling. The board also would make the final call on “over votes,” where a voter made marks on the ballot for more than one candidate.

There were 93 over votes counted during the election, and the ballot scanners recorded them as no votes for any of the candidates. It’s expected that some of those could be turned into votes for candidates once reviewed by officials.

Hodge said he disagreed with election board members on many of the decisions that turned over votes into votes for candidates. He said it’s too difficult to determine a voter’s intention when there are marks next to more than one candidate — especially when voters filled in ovals for two candidates but also made an X or check mark over one of the ovals.

“It’s Baltimore County’s version of the hanging chad we have going today,” Hodge said, referencing the 2000 presidential election in Florida, where elections officials had to determine voter intent on whether punch holes were made in ballots.

County elections director Katie Brown said that her team had identified two other errors during the election.

During early voting, the Randallstown Community Center site may have had one ballot scanned twice, she said, as the hand count of the paper ballots was one less than the scanner’s count, and elections officials noted that one voter on the seventh day had trouble with the scanner.

The voting site at precinct 03-08 -- Summit Park Elementary School cafeteria in Pikesville -- also had an issue, Brown said: The hand count of ballots was one more than the scanner’s count.

As officials completed the recount for each precinct, they used a projector to display the results on a wall at the elections office in Hunt Valley. The first precinct that was finished with a recount — the early voting site at the Jacksonville Recreation Center — showed no changes to the results.

Neither Olszewski nor Brochin was present at the recount.

The winner of the Democratic primary will face Republican nominee Al Redmer Jr. in the general election in November.

A recount in Howard County on Wednesday affirmed the result in a close Democratic primary for the County Council. Challenger Liz Walsh saw her margin of victory over incumbent Jon Weinstein grow from two votes to six.

