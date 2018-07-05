Results in Democratic Baltimore County executive race not expected until at least Friday

Baltimore County elections judges resumed counting ballots on Thursday, but a result isn't expected in the Democratic contest for county executive until at least Friday.

The Democratic primary is too close to call after early voting, Election Day voting and counting the first round of absentee ballots.

Former state Del. Johnny Olszewski Jr. holds a 42-vote lead over state Sen. Jim Brochin. County Councilwoman Vicki Almond is third, 1,059 votes behind Olszewski.

Representatives from all three campaigns worked with county elections officials to set up a process to review the eligibility for about 1,500 Democratic provisional ballots that were cast on Election Day.

Typically, elections staff reviews the ballots and suggests to the election board which provisional ballots should be accepted and which should be rejected. Then the votes are tallied.

But the Democratic campaigns wanted to review the reasoning for each decision — a process that will extend the time before a winner is known.

Elections judges started on Thursday morning with Republican provisional ballots that were not contested. They accepted 217 Republican provisional ballots in full and 86 in part — meaning that votes for some races will be counted, but not others. For example, some voters’ votes for countywide and statewide races will be counted, but their votes for local offices would not be counted if they voted in the wrong district.

Republican provisional ballots were rejected for reasons such as not being registered to vote, voting on the wrong party’s ballot, already voting by absentee or early ballot, or not signing their provisional ballot application.

Once the Republican provisional ballots are tallied, elections officials planned to begin reviewing the Democratic provisional ballots.

They won’t be counted until 3 p.m. on Friday, at the earliest, said Andrew Bailey, attorney for the Baltimore County Board of Elections.

Days before the primary, state officials announced that they had discovered that tens of thousands of Marylanders who made updates to their voter registration through the Motor Vehicle Administration did not have that information sent on to elections officials, requiring them to vote using provisional ballots.

Each campaign will be allowed to have two observers. They’ll be able to view information from the state elections database and the MVA database that the judges are using to determine the eligibility of provisional voters. The observers have signed non-disclosure agreements because they will be viewing private information about voters.

“We’re really making an effort to make this a transparent process, to give as much openness and inclusiveness and participation by everyone interested, everyone who has a stake in this,” Bailey said.

Bailey noted there has been “keen interest” in the Democratic primary for county executive. He said elections officials have had multiple conversations with the three leading candidates. The winner of the Democratic primary will face Republican Al Redmer Jr. in November’s general election.

No results of vote counts of provisional ballots will be released until all of the ballots from both parties are reviewed and counted, Bailey said.

A final round of counting absentee ballots also is planned for 10 a.m. Friday. About 900 ballots from both parties will be counted, though that number may change depending on how many late-arriving ballots come in the mail on Thursday and Friday.

