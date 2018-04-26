Baltimore County FOP endorses Vicki Almond for county executive

Baltimore County's police officers are supporting Democrat Vicki Almond in the race for county executive.

Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 4 announced Thursday that the union will back the county councilwoman, saying she has strong leadership qualities and a history of supporting police.

“She absolutely has a history and track record of working with police, both from her involvement in the police-community relations council as well as her taking an interest in the school resource officer program,” said Cole Weston, the FOP president.

Weston said Almond, a current County Council member, is skilled at reaching compromises when parties disagree.

“Her openness and willingness to communicate, to allow parties involved in situations to get together and reach a consensus of how to move things forward,” Weston said.

Almond has now secured endorsements from two of the top county employee unions, having already been endorsed by the Teachers Association of Baltimore County.

The FOP, which has 3,100 active and retired members, will use its resources to support Almond’s campaign and publicize her candidacy, Weston said.

An FOP political committee interviewed candidates and sent its recommendation on to the executive board, which then presented the proposed endorsement to the general membership earlier this week, Weston said.

Almond is running in the Democratic primary against state Sen. Jim Brochin of Cockeysville, former Del. Johnny Olszewski Jr. of Dundalk and Carney resident Kevin Marron. The Republican primary features Del. Pat McDonough and insurance commissioner Al Redmer Jr., both Middle River residents.

The county executive’s seat is open, as current County Executive Kevin Kamenetz is barred from running again due to term limits. He’s now in a crowded Democratic primary for governor.

The primary election is on June 26, with early voting beginning on June 14.

pwood@baltsun.com

twitter.com/pwoodreporter