In TV ad, Johnny Olszewski Jr. says he’s 'the progressive Democrat' in Baltimore County executive race

Johnny Olszewski Jr. began airing his first ad Wednesday in the three-candidate race for the Democratic nomination for Baltimore County executive.

The former state delegate for Dundalk introduces the tagline, “the progressive Democrat,” which contrasts with rival Jim Brochin’s tagline of “the real Democrat.”

In addition to Brochin, a state senator from Cockeysville, the other leading candidate is County Councilwoman Vicki Almond, a Reisterstown Democrat.

What the ad says: The ad opens in what appears to be a school library, with two young people discussing their Friday night plans and overdue books.

Olszewski walks up and says to one of the students: “You know what else is overdue, Jackie? Free community college for Baltimore County residents.” A label on the screen identifies Olszewski as a Democratic candidate for Baltimore County executive.

One of the students says he recognizes Olszewski as a former teacher at his sister’s school, to which Olszewski nods and says, “For seven years.”

Other students run down details about Olszewski: that he “fought so hard” for smaller classes and more school funding and is the only candidate who supports free community college, universal pre-kindergarten and raising the minimum wage.

A female narrator closes the ad saying: “Johnny O, the progressive Democrat for Baltimore County executive.”

The facts: Olszewski taught at Patapsco High School in Dundalk for five years, then was a resource teacher who traveled to different schools for two years.

The claim of having “fought so hard” for small class sizes and more school funding is subjective, but those were priority issues for Olszewski when he was a member of the state House of Delegates.

Olszewski is not, however, the only candidate in the race supporting free community college, universal pre-kindergarten and raising the minimum wage.

Almond has praised Baltimore’s County plan to provide tuition-free community college to recent high school graduates who meet certain academic and income requirements. She also supports universal pre-kindergarten and increasing the minimum wage.

Brochin voted for a state bill expanding free tuition to community college students and said he also supports expanding pre-kindergarten and increasing the minimum wage.

Analysis: Olszewski and Brochin have been competing over who is the more progressive candidate and this ad goes all-in on that front by declaring Olszewski is “the progressive Democrat running for Baltimore County executive.”

This ad doesn’t mention some of the key issues they’ve been squabbling over, including gun control.

Brochin previously accepted campaign donations from the National Rifle Association, though he voted for the state’s assault weapons ban. Olszewski voted against the assault weapons ban but now says he regrets that vote.

Brochin has said Olszewski is trying to claim he’s a progressive by “cherry-picking one or two issues.”

The ad also seeks to burnish Olszewski’s credentials on education by placing him in a school-like setting and mentioning his past work as a teacher. The county’s teacher’s union has endorsed Almond, who is likely to use that endorsement heavily in her campaign.

