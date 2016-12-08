Kamenetz to lead Maryland counties' association

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz was elected president of the Maryland Association of Counties on Thursday.

Kamenetz, a Democrat, was elected during the association's winter conference in Cambridge.

The Maryland Association of Counties president typically serves as a spokesperson for issues affecting county government and often testifies on behalf of county leaders during the Maryland General Assembly session.

Kamenetz said in a statement that he'll focus on budgeting, education, land use and transportation.

Kamenetz served as the association's second vice president in 2016 and has been a member since 1994, when he was first elected to the Baltimore County Council.

The role of president increases Kamenetz's visibility in 2017, as he weighs whether to run for governor in 2018.

Del. Maggie McIntosh, a Baltimore Democrat, has also said she is considering a gubernatorial bid.

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is expected to run for re-election.

pwood@baltsun.com

twitter.com/pwoodreporter