Gold Star father Khizr Khan to appear at campiagn event for Maryland gubernatorial candidate Kamenetz

Khizr Khan, who made national headlines when he criticized then-candidate Donald Trump during the 2016 Democratic National Convention, is set to appear at a gubernatorial campaign event for Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz next week.

Khan is the father of fallen soldier Capt. Humayun Khan, who was killed in Iraq in 2004.

He will participate in a March 27 meet-and-greet with Kamenetz, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for Maryland governor to face incumbent Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican.

“Mr. Khan first captured the attention of our nation during the 2016 Democratic National Convention when he gave an impassioned speech rejecting Donald Trump’s hateful agenda,” an e-mail from the Kamenetz campaign said.

The event is free and will be held at Kamenetz’s campaign office in Pikesville.

Khan, who is from Pakistan, was the headliner of a rally organized by county officials in Towson this past summer, when Kamenetz presented him with an executive citation for speaking out on immigrants rights.

“Mr. Khan is a patriot and fierce advocate for social justice,” campaign spokesman Sean Naron said in a statement. “We're thrilled to have him come back to Baltimore County to support Kevin Kamenetz’s tireless commitment to standing up for our communities.”

