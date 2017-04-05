Kamenetz issues executive order on Baltimore County police and immigration

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz issued an executive order Wednesday formalizing county police policy that officers will not "unlawfully profile" the immigration status of residents in order to initiate enforcement of immigration proceedings.

A statement from Kamenetz's administration says the order comes "in light of" President Donald Trump's enforcement of U.S. immigration laws.

"As an attorney, I am confident that the Presidential effort to investigate and detain immigrants is contrary to the Constitution, and Baltimore County will not disregard the law protecting individual rights," Kamenetz said in the statement.

"The President's directives are causing fear and panic among otherwise law abiding residents," Kamenetz continued. "I am particularly concerned about the impact on children, and the chilling effect that is impacting productive police-community relations. Children are afraid to go to school, women are afraid to report domestic abuse, and families are afraid to seek medical care in a hospital out of the fear of deportation. We won't let that happen in Baltimore County."

This story will be updated.