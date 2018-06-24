Two killed in Baltimore County crash overnight; involved driver will be charged, police say

Two people were killed early Sunday morning in a crash involving two vehicles on Interstate 83 near Ruxton Road in Baltimore County.

The driver of the second vehicle, a man, survived, refused medical treatment and will face charges, according to Maryland State Police. It was not clear Sunday morning what charges would be brought against him.

Police said a trooper on patrol found the accident scene at about 1:15 a.m. A woman was found dead inside one vehicle and a man who was apparently ejected from it during the crash was found in the stream bed beneath the I-83 overpass, police said.

None of the people involved in the crash have been identified.

The northbound lanes of I-83 were shut down for at least two hours while police investigated the crash.

