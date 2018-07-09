Deadline for recount request in Baltimore County executive's race is Friday

Candidates in Baltimore County’s Democratic primary for county executive — won by Johnny Olszewski Jr. by just nine votes — will have until Friday to ask for a recount.

Baltimore County’s Board of Elections plans to certify the results of the election Tuesday morning, opening a three-day window for any of the losing candidates to file a petition for a recount.

Olszewski, a former state delegate from Dundalk, emerged as the winner late Friday over state Sen. Jim Brochin of Cockeysville, County Councilwoman Vicki Almond of Reisterstown and Carney resident Kevin Marron.

Olszewski’s victory wasn’t apparent until all absentee and provisional ballots were reviewed and counted, more than a week after the election day. He ended up nine votes ahead of Brochin out of 84,569 total votes cast.

Because the margin of victory was so small, Brochin may not be required to pay for the cost of a recount if his request for one is granted. State law says a candidate is not responsible for paying if the margin is less than 0.1 percent — in this case, about 84 votes.

Brochin said Saturday that he planned to ask for a recount, but was weighing which kind to request. The state offers multiple options, such as re-scanning ballots or having a manual review of the ballots.

A meeting between the campaigns and elections staff was planned for Tuesday morning so the campaigns could learn more about the recount process.

The winner of the Democratic primary faces Republican nominee Al Redmer Jr., who handily defeated state Del. Pat McDonough in the GOP primary.

pwood@baltsun.com

twitter.com/pwoodreporter