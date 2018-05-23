Democrats outspend Republicans in Baltimore County executive primaries

In the race to become the next Baltimore County executive, Democrats are raising and spending much more money than Republicans.

As the June 26 primary contests approach, Democratic candidate Jim Brochin has nearly drained his account buying TV and radio ads, according to campaign finance reports that were filed Tuesday.

Brochin spent more than $800,000 on media, leaving just $61,000 in the bank.

Brochin, a state senator from Cockeysville, began airing radio ads last week and TV commercials this week. His first TV ad touts his efforts to pass a law in this year’s General Assembly session that allows prosecutors, under certain circumstances, to introduce evidence of prior sexual assaults when prosecuting alleged rapists.

While Brochin has spent much of his money, Democratic candidates Vicki Almond and Johnny Olszewski Jr. are sitting on large amounts of cash.

Almond, a county councilwoman from Reisterstown, has more than $736,000 in the bank after raising $204,000 since January.

Olszewski, a former state delegate from Dundalk, has $541,000 in the bank after raising $185,000.

Almond and Olszewski are expected to go on air during the campaign, but have not yet reported purchasing radio or TV time.

The Republican candidates have much less money to work with at this point.

Al Redmer Jr., the state insurance commissioner from Middle River, raised $167,000 since January and has $122,000 cash on hand.

Pat McDonough, a state delegate from Middle River, raised nearly $33,000 during the reporting period and has $22,000 in the bank.

McDonough’s report noted that he receives free office space from the Cordish Companies, which owns the Carroll Island Shopping Center where his campaign headquarters is located. McDonough estimated the value of the office space as $200 per month.

