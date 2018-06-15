As primary election nears, Baltimore County executive candidates go on attack

With voters now casting ballots in early voting, the Democratic candidates for Baltimore County executive have ratcheted up their attacks — airing negative radio ads, delivering harsh mailers to homes and feigning support they haven’t secured from well-known elected officials.

U.S. Rep. C.A. Dutch Rupperberger and state Sen. Bobby Zirkin said they were included on mailers promoting Democratic candidate Vicki Almond without their permission. The mailers were sent by the Baltimore County Victory Slate, a campaign account controlled by former county executive Jim Smith, an Almond ally and top aide to Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh.

One of the mailers attacks rival candidate Jim Brochin for his record on gun control votes in his current position as a state senator. The mailer, which county residents began receiving this week, shows a man in a suit raising one hand to take an oath, while the other hand is behind his back with fingers crossed. The mailer proclaims: “Jim Brochin is not a Real Democrat.”

Some versions of the mailer print Zirkin’s name next to Almond’s in small type, which Zirkin says he did not authorize.

Zirkin said he’s not endorsing in the county executive race, but told the three leading candidates that they could use his name if it supports his re-election effort against Sheldon Laskin in the June 26 Democratic primary. Early voting began Thursday and continues through next Thursday.

Zirkin said he did not want to be associated with any negative campaigning.

“I never have and never will endorse a negative mailer against anybody,” Zirkin said.

Ruppersberger’s photo and a quote from him were included on a mailer that the Baltimore County Victory Slate sent on Almond’s behalf that tout the county councilwoman’s “lifetime of leadership.”

But Ruppersberger didn’t authorize the use of his picture on the mailers, according to his spokeswoman Jaime Lennon. Ruppersberger isn’t endorsing any of the candidates.

“Congressman Ruppersberger has a rapport with all three of the primary candidates and respects each of them,” Lennon said in a statement. “He believes that good politics are about relationships and trust and he wanted to honor his commitment to stay neutral in the Democratic primary.”

After seeing his picture included on the Almond mailer, Ruppersberger reached out to the rival campaigns of Brochin and Johnny Olszewski Jr. and offered to let them use his name and picture on mailers, so long as the congressman approved the final product.

Olszewski worked with Ruppersberger to produce a digital ad that promotes how they both helped to lay the groundwork that led to the redevelopment of the old Sparrows Point steel mill, according to Olszewski’s campaign. At the time of their joint efforts, Olszewski was a delegate in the General Assembly.

Almond’s campaign said they weren’t involved with approving the mailers, because they were sent out by Smith’s slate. Smith couldn’t immediately be reached for comment on Friday.

But Almond’s campaign manager, Mandee Heinl, defended the campaign’s efforts to draw attention to Brochin’s record on guns, including having taken campaign donations from the National Rifle Association in the past.

“We’re putting a comparison out there on Vicki’s votes and his NRA votes,” Heinl said. “He’s trying to run from his record now.”

Brochin said the NRA made a poor investment by donating to him because he voted for an assault weapons ban and other bills that gun-rights activists opposed.

And Brochin is attacking Almond, too, with a new radio ad. It’s narrated by a woman who says she is a teacher who voted for Almond, but is disappointed in Almond’s decisions to allow certain development projects to move forward.

“Vicki Almond sold out our kids and she sold out our schools,” the narrator says. “Now Vicki’s selling off our open space. All so she could get the developers to bankroll her campaign for county executive.”

Brochin defended the ad, saying he had to respond to Almond’s negative campaign tactics.

“Up until she started attacking me, we’ve run a clean campaign,” Brochin said. “But I’m not going to let her debase my campaign and lie about my record without a response.”

Olszewski has largely stayed out of the fray, but a group of his supporters called a news conference on Thursday to criticize Brochin, who they called “G.O.P. Jim.”

Sen. Delores Kelley sits on the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee with Brochin and said that “almost 90 percent of the time” he votes “on the wrong side of history.”

Sen. Shirley Nathan-Pulliam offered a similar assessment of Brochin.

“He has voted 90 percent or even more with the Republicans. Not only does he vote for them, but he gets up and argues their votes on the floor,” Nathan-Pulliam said. “So when I saw the commercial that said ‘true Democrat,’ that bothered me.”

Brochin said he stands by his record and his claim that he’s a true Democrat. He noted his high ratings from abortion-rights and environmental groups.

“I’m the front-runner, so what would you expect?” he said.

A recent poll of registered likely voters for The Baltimore Sun and the University of Baltimore found that Brochin is leading with 30 percent, followed by Councilwoman Vicki Almond with 22 percent and former Del. Johnny Olszewski Jr. with 14 percent.

Olszewski’s campaign manager, Tucker Cavanagh, said his team didn’t know anything about the “G.O.P. Jim event.” The Olszewski campaign released a new TV commercial this week that highlights his campaign promises, such as universal pre-kindergarten and campaign finance reform.