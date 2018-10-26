Democrat Olszewski has more cash than GOP's Redmer in final days of Baltimore County executive campaign

Baltimore County executive candidates Al Redmer Jr. and Johnny Olszewski Jr. are raising and spending money quickly as they approach Election Day.

Since late August, Olszewski, a Democrat, raised about $670,000, according to his campaign.

Redmer, a Republican, raised about $505,000 in that time period.

Heading into the final days of the campaign, Olszewski has about $280,000 left in the bank to spend, while Redmer has about $90,000.

The Olszewski campaign has said that over the course of the campaign, they’ve raised more than $2 million. Redmer’s team has raised more than $1 million.

Both campaigns were expected to file detailed reports about their spending on Friday night.

Olszewski has gotten support for his campaign from at least one outside group.

The Baltimore County Votes Political Action Committee has paid for pro-Olszewski digital ads and anti-Redmer mailers. The PAC reported spending $75,000 on mail, $55,000 on online advertising and $10,000 on graphic design.

The Baltimore County Votes PAC was created in the spring to support Vicki Almond in the Democratic primary for county executive. At that time, it was funded primarily by developers, and the money was used on direct mail.

Since then, the PAC has replenished its account with money from several unions, including the statewide teachers union. Olszewski, a former teacher, has been endorsed by the Teachers Association of Baltimore County.

The winner of the Baltimore County executive’s race will succeed County Executive Don Mohler. Mohler, a Democrat, was appointed to the position in May following the death of County Executive Kevin Kamenetz from cardiac arrest.

Kamenetz was finishing his second and final term as executive and was running for governor at the time of his death.

Early voting started Thursday and runs through Nov. 1. Election Day is Nov. 6.

