Brochin has most cash on hand in Baltimore County executive race

Of the five people running to become the next Baltimore County executive, state Sen. Jim Brochin's campaign has the most money on hand.

The Democrat from Cockeysville said he raised about $381,000 over the course of the past year and has $765,000 in the bank heading toward the June primary.

“Most of the money came from people who are tired of overdevelopment in Baltimore County and are really concerned with developers’ influence in Baltimore County,” Brochin said.

Three Democrats and two Republicans are running to replace County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, a term-limited Democrat who is now running for governor.

The other Democrats are County Councilwoman Vicki Almond of Pikesville and former Del. Johnny Olszewski Jr. of Dundalk.

The Republicans in the race are state insurance commissioner Al Redmer Jr. and Del. Pat McDonough, both from Middle River.

All were required to file campaign finance reports by midnight Wednesday detailing how much money they raised over the past 12 months. In advance of filing their full reports, the campaigns shared summaries of their fundraising numbers.

While Brochin has the most money in the bank, Almond raised the most money in the past year — $403,000. Almond reported having $616,000 cash on hand.

“We think this puts us in a great position to get the message out and to win,” said Mandee Heinl, a spokeswoman for Almond’s campaign.

Olszewski raised $337,000 and had $505,000 cash on hand. He said he had 889 donations, with a median amount of $125.

“I’m proud of the campaign we’re running,” Olzsewski said in a statement. “This campaign reflects the type of government I will lead: One that gives a voice to everyday people.”

The Republicans raised far less money.

Redmer raised $189,000 and has $122,000 in the bank, while McDonough raised $72,000 and has $20,000 in the bank.

“They say money talks and early money screams,” Redmer said in a statement. “The overwhelming early support from all around the county has been both humbling and motivating.”

Redmer’s candidacy is supported by Gov. Larry Hogan, who headlined a fundraiser for Redmer last fall.

McDonough isn’t deterred by having the least amount of money in the race.

“It’s not a concern at all,” he said. “Our money has been increasing consistently. We have a huge database of contributors. We have a large schedule of events coming up. I am totally confident now more than ever before that I will reach the amount I need to win the primary.”

McDonough estimates it will take $250,000 to $300,000 to win the Republican primary.

