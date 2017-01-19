In Baltimore County executive race, Democrats raise big money

Three Democrats who may vie to replace Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz have combined to raise more than $1.2 million in the past year, according to new campaign finance reports.

County Councilwoman Vicki Almond raised $244,000 to bring her available cash to more than $483,000, the most of any candidate who has said they're considering a run for county executive in 2018.

She was trailed by state Sen. Jim Brochin, who raised $127,000 and has $471,000 in the bank.

Former state Del. John Olszewski Jr. raised $175,000, giving him about $300,000 on hand.

Kamenetz is term-limited as county executive and is considering a challenge to Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. Kamenetz has $1.6 million in his campaign account, while Hogan and Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford's campaign accounts totaled $5.1 million.

Candidates for state and county offices were required to file reports this week detailing their fundraising efforts over the past 12 months. Some have estimated it may take $1 million to mount a successful county executive campaign in Baltimore County, which is the state's third-largest jurisdiction with more than 830,000 residents.

Almond, who lives in Reisterstown, raised the most money and has the most cash on hand among prospective county executive candidates. She has said only that she's considering a run.

Brochin said his fundraising makes him viable as a county executive candidate, but he has not committed to running.

"A lot of the money came from people who are frustrated in the pay-to-play system in Baltimore County," the Towson senator said.

Brochin is sponsoring a bill in the General Assembly that would effectively ban campaign contributions by developers their attorneys and engineers and relatives.

Olszewski, who is from Dundalk, told supporters in an email that he met his fundraising goal for the year. He said 60 percent of his contributions were $250 or less, showing he has support from individuals and small businesses.

"This report shows that we are and will remain competitive," Olszewski said.

The Republican field for the county executive's race has not yet emerged. Half-a-dozen names have been floated by political insiders, but none filed campaign finance reports indicating serious attempts at fundraising over the past year.

Councilman Wade Kach, of Cockeysville, has said he's been encouraged to run. He has the most money of the potential Republican contenders, with nearly $59,000 in the bank after raising about $15,000.

Del. Kathy Szeliga of Perry Hall and Del. Pat McDonough of Middle River spent most of 2016 raising money and campaigning for attempts at federal office. Szeliga ran for the U.S. Senate and reported having $27,000 in her state account.

McDonough, who ran for Congress, is the only Republican to openly say he's actively considering a county executive bid. He did not file his campaign reports by Wednesday night's deadline.

Insurance commissioner Al Redmer, of Middle River, filed a report saying he didn't intend to raise or spend more than $1,000, while deputy transportation secretary Jim Ports, of Nottingham, doesn't have an active campaign account.

Former Anne Arundel County Executive Laura Neuman, who now lives in Towson, does not have an active campaign account.

