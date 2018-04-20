Former Baltimore County schools superintendent Dallas Dance to be sentenced Friday

Baltimore County’s former school superintendent, Dallas Dance, will be sentenced Friday morning in a Towson courtroom on four counts of perjury.

Dance, who left his job leading the third largest school system in Maryland last summer, could go to jail for failing to report on financial disclosure forms that he had earned $147,000 for part time consulting work.

Prosecutors are asking Circuit Court Judge Kathleen Cox to sentence Dance to five years, with 18 months spent in prison. If he is sentenced to less than 18 months, he’s likely to serve it at the County Detention Center in Towson, which is located next to a public high school he once oversaw.

Dance pleaded guilty on March 8 and agreed to a statement of facts that showed he deceived the public and the county school board about the amount of money he earned and the jobs he was working while superintendent.

Dance’s lawyers have argued in voluminous court documents that he should be granted probation or do community service but not go to jail.

They say he lost his job and a high profile career, and suffered humiliation from the press reports about what he did. Jail time, they say, would not serve a public purpose because he is not going to repeat the crime.

More than a hundred pages of letters from 69 friends, family, pastors, colleagues and mentors filled the filings that were sent to Cox in advance of the sentencing. They describe Dance as precocious student, who grew into a driven, hardworking educator committed to ensuring students of color had an equal education.

Dance’s attorneys also painted a far different picture than prosecutors of his role in convincing the school board to vote for a $875,000 no-bid contract for SUPES Academy, an Illinois-based professional training company. They say he didn’t interfere in choosing the company. Prosecutors say he told SUPES he would fire an employee if she stood in the way of the process.

The Maryland Special Prosecutors memo says Dance’s actions represented “a continuous pattern of deliberate deceit and dishonest behavior that extended over a period of time.”

