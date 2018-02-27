Two last-minute candidates enter race for Baltimore County executive

Two last-minute entrants on Tuesday brought the field of candidates running for Baltimore County executive to seven: four Democrats, two Republicans and one independent write-in candidate.

The deadline to file to run for office in this year’s election was 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Kevin Marron of Carney signed up for the Democratic primary, joining County Councilwoman Vicki Almond, state Sen. Jim Brochin and former state Del. Johnny Olszewski Jr.

Almond, Brochin and Olszewski have been running for months and each has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for their campaigns.

Marron wrote on Facebook: "So I'm going to do something more than complain. I am officially a Democratic Candidate for County Executive 2018."

Marron ran for county executive in 2014, and was beaten in the Democratic primary by County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, who won with 75 percent of the vote. Kamenetz is now running for governor.

The Republican primary for Baltimore County executive remains a two-candidate field: state Del. Pat McDonough and insurance commissioner Al Redmer Jr.

The primary elections will be held June 26.

Another late entrant into the county executive’s race is Tony Solesky, a Towson independent who is running as a write-in candidate for the general election in November.

Solesky became an activist several years ago after his son was attacked by a pit bull. The incident led to a high-profile lawsuit against the dog’s owner and attempts to pass legislation regarding the liability of pit bull owners whose dogs injure people.

pwood@baltsun.com

twitter.com/pwoodreporter