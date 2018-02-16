Former Baltimore health commissioner Peter Beilenson to run for Baltimore County school board

Former Baltimore City and Howard County health commissioner Peter Beilenson has announced a campaign for the Baltimore County school board.
Beilenson, who lives in Towson, has launched a campaign website — beilensonforschools.com — that says he has a “history of making a difference for children in the region.”
In an interview, Beilenson said he wanted to focus on bringing universal pre-kindergarten and free lunches and breakfasts to Baltimore County schools. He said he wanted to ensure county funds are spent wisely and work to lower class sizes.
“A surprisingly large number of Baltimore County students come from vulnerable families,” he said. “There’s got to be a stronger advocacy for the under-privileged.”
For the first time, Baltimore County voters will get to elect some of their school board members — with seven of 11 seats up for election this year.
Beilenson will face Julie C. Henn in the non-partisan race in Baltimore County’s fifth district.