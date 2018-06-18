Super PAC spends $32K on Baltimore County executive candidate Vicki Almond

A political action committee formed to boost the campaign of Baltimore County executive candidate Vicki Almond is reporting that it has spent tens of thousands of dollars on mailers — just days after noting it hadn’t previously raised or spent more than $1,000 in the race.

The Baltimore County Votes Political Action Committee spent nearly $32,000 on direct mail Friday. The day prior, the super PAC had filed a report saying it hadn’t yet spent significant money in the race.

The new spending was disclosed in a report that the super PAC filed with state elections officials on Sunday that detailed a flurry of activity in recent days, including receiving $42,000 in donations and paying for the mailers.

The PAC reported receiving $30,100 in donations from individuals and companies, almost all of them dated Thursday.

Various entities related to Towson-based Caves Valley Partners — including various offshoots and top executives — gave a combined $17,500 to the PAC.

The rest of the donations, $12,600, came primarily from other development-related firms.

The Maryland State Education Association also transferred $12,000 to the PAC. Almond has been endorsed by the Teachers Association of Baltimore County.

Super PACs such as the Baltimore County Votes Political Action Committee are not allowed to coordinate with the candidates they support. Almond is the only candidate that the committee is supporting, according to campaign finance documents.

Of the three leading candidates in the Democratic primary for county executive, Almond, a county councilwoman from Reisterstown, has benefited the most from outside spending.

In addition to the Baltimore County Votes PAC, Almond also has been supported by the Baltimore County Victory Slate. That slate is a campaign account controlled by former county executive Jim Smith that’s set up to benefit 15 candidates. But Almond’s campaign has been the main recipient of Smith’s funds in the Baltimore County Victory Slate.

The slate transferred $20,000 to Almond’s campaign on June 6. Earlier in the year, the slate paid expenses for some of Almond’s campaign employees.

And in the last week, mailers paid for by the Baltimore County Victory Slate have landed in voters’ mailboxes promoting Almond and criticizing a rival candidate, state Sen. Jim Brochin of Cockeysville.

The third leading Democrat in the primary is Johnny Olszewski Jr., a former state delegate. He also is a part of a slate, the Baltimore County Future Slate, which spent about $3,500 on newspaper ads and postage. Olszewski also has been endorsed by several unions that have a history of supporting candidates with independent spending.

Early voting runs through Thursday, and the primary election day is June 26.

The primaries will determine who will face off in November to become Baltimore County’s next chief executive. Kevin Kamenetz, a Democrat who held the job for two terms and was running for governor, died suddenly last month. The County Council selected Don Mohler, Kamenetz’s chief of staff, to serve the rest of his term.

