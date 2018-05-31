TV ad for Vicki Almond says the Baltimore County executive candidate can 'move Baltimore County forward'

Baltimore County Councilwoman Vicki Almond is airing her first television ad in the race for the Democratic nomination for county executive.

The 30-second ad introduces the Reisterstown woman to potential voters.

What the ad says: A male narrator opens the ad by asking: “How do we move Baltimore County forward?”

The screen flashes to an image of Almond walking hand-in-hand down a sidewalk with two girls, as the narrator answers: “Vicki Almond knows.”

A series of images roll across the screen showing Almond talking with a police officer in a school, talking with children, looking over paperwork and chatting with a couple in a cafe. At one point, words pop up on the screen noting her endorsements from the county’s teachers’ union and police union.

The narrator says that Almond was raised by a single mother. As a PTA president, “she helped put trained police officers in our schools.”

The narrator says that as a councilwoman, Almond “focused on neighborhoods,” “led the fight against dangerous drugs” and “delivered record school funding.”

The ad closes with promises to fight for safer schools and expanded pre-kindergarten.

The closing line is: “Vicki Almond: Moving Baltimore County forward.”

The facts: Almond was raised by a single mom in Catonsville and started her activism when her children were in school.

She was deeply involved in the effort to start Baltimore County’s school resource officer program in the late 1990s and has been honored for that work.

The ad’s claim of “leading the fight against dangerous drugs” likely refers to Almond successfully sponsoring a bill in 2014 that banned the synthetic marijuana commonly called “spice.”

As for the claim of delivering record school funding, Almond and members of the council have approved county budgets that have increased school funding. She also has voted for budgets that support the county’s $1.3 billion “Schools for Our Future” campaign to build and renovate dozens of aging school buildings in the county.

Analysis: The ad makes truthful claims about Almond’s record that serve to highlight her key issues of education and public safety. The imagery leans heavily toward school-like settings, which both matches her claims and appeals to many voters.

State Sen. Jim Brochin’s ads claim that he is “the real Democrat” in the race, while former state Del. Johnny Olszewski’s first television ad says he’s “the progressive Democrat running for Baltimore County executive.”

