Hillary Clinton to address youth group fundraiser in Fells Point

Former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton will speak at a fundraiser in Baltimore tonight — marking her first public visit to the city since she campaigned here last year.

Clinton will address a sold out event for the Elijah Cummings Youth Program in Israel, a 19-year-old collaboration between the Democratic congressman from Baltimore and the Baltimore Jewish Council. The program provides leadership and public service training — as well as a trip to Israel — for a dozen Baltimore students every year.

The focus of Clinton's address at the Frederick Douglass-Isaac Myers Maritime Park is not clear — her spokesman has declined to comment — but her appearance comes two days after an attack in London injured dozens and killed seven. The purpose of the Cummings program is to build ties between the Jewish and African American communities.

The event is the latest in what has become something of a public reemergence tour after losing the election to President Donald J. Trump last fall. In a commencement address at Wellesley College last month, Clinton compared Trump's presidency to that of Richard Nixon's, telling the audience they were graduating at a time when there is a "full-fledged assault on truth and reason."

Clinton last spoke in Baltimore on April 10, 2016, days before Maryland's Democratic presidential primary. She beat Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders by a nearly two-to-one margin in that election, and performed similarly well against President Donald Trump in the state in November.

Cummings and the Jewish Council created the program in 1998. The Fells Point fundraiser is expected to raise about $200,000 for the group.

It is not clear whether Cummings himself will attend the event. The congressman last week underwent what aides described as minimally invasive heart surgery.

