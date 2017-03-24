Deal to fund Baltimore schools, pass manufacturing tax break taking shape

A deal to give the Baltimore school system money to help close its $130 million funding shortfall and Gov. Larry Hogan his proposed tax break for manufacturers is taking shape in Annapolis.

Del. Maggie McIntosh, chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, predicted Friday that the House of Delegates would pass legislation to create a tax break for manufacturing companies that move to Baltimore and other financially distressed areas of the state after the bill gets through the state Senate. After languishing for weeks, the bill has cleared the Senate Budget & Taxation Committee.

The Baltimore Democrat told education advocates at a rally outside the State House that she's hopeful the governor will deliver a supplemental budget as soon as Monday that will include money for Baltimore and nine other counties where student enrollment has declined. She estimated the size of the package at $28 million.

"If these things fall in place, we're fine," she said Friday.

Just minutes before, Gov. Larry Hogan said his administration and Baltimore are getting close to a solution to the city school system's budget problem.

"The state, I believe, will help with some additional funding," the governor said during a State House news conference.

Hogan said he's speaking with Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh, as well as city schools CEO Sonja Santelises and legislators, and believes the talks have been "fruitful and productive."

Both Hogan and McIntosh said the emerging agreement would also include what the governor described as an "accountability and responsibility component" for the city school system.

McIntosh said the city schools would agree to such provisions. She also said Santelises had found $30 million in cuts in the school system budget that would not affect instruction. Teachers unions are also expected to make concessions that would hep avert widespread layoffs, she said.

"All of us in the city delegation have been very forthright with our friends in labor that they are part of the equation too," McIntosh said.

Meanwhile, the issue has become tied to Hogan's manufacturing tax credit proposal.

Since becoming governor, Hogan has pushed the idea of providing tax credits for manufacturers who locate operations in Baltimore, as well as some counties in Western Maryland and on the Eastern Shore. Last year, he proposed such a bill, only to see it rejected.

This year, Hogan submitted a retooled version of the bill that he calls The More Jobs for Marylanders Act of 2017.

McIntosh expressed disappointment Thursday when the governor announced a supplemental budget that did not include money for the city schools and other systems with declining enrollments. That budget was submitted Friday without the school money.

While she continued to express hope Friday for a deal with the governor, McIntosh said she had also taken steps to help Baltimore and those nine counties by amending a bill before her committee to provide pension relief to help those jurisdictions' school systems. She called that bill, which passed the House later in the day, an "insurance policy" in case the deal doesn't come together.

McIntosh emphasized the urgency of completing an agreement with the administration. She said the House and Senate would begin a conference committee Friday to resolve differences between the two chambers' budget bills.

"We need to wrap things up and get the supplemental folded into the budget," she said.

